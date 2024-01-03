The MINISFORUM V3 is a Windows tablet with a big, high-resolution display, support for a pressure-sensitive pen and detachable keyboard, two full-function USB4 40 Gbps ports and a third USB-C port that acts as a DisplayPort input, allowing you to use the tablet as a display for other devices.

It’s also one of the first tablets announced to be powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8040 series processor. MINISFORUM says pre-orders will begin in the first quarter of 2024.

The company first started talking about this tablet a few months ago, prematurely noting that it would have an AMD “Hawk Point” processor even before AMD had officially announced those chips. So out of what appears to be an abundance of caution, MINISFORUM isn’t explicitly saying which processor the new tablet uses, instead noting that it has “the latest AMD Ryzen 7 flagship processor.”

But we also know that it’s a 28-watt chip with 8 CPU cores, 16 threads, base/max boost frequencies of 3.3 GHz and 5.1 GHz, respectively, and AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 3 compute units.

In other words, it’s either an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U or Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, which is very similar to the previous-gen Ryzen 7 7840U, but now includes a dedicated neural processing unit that enables on-device AI features like Windows Studio Effects for video calls (which include things like eye contact correction, auto-framing, and advanced background effects).

Other confirmed specs include:

MINISFORUM V3 Tablet specs Display 14 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

16:10 aspect ratio

165 Hz refresh rate

Up to 500 nits brightness Input Capacitive touchscreen

Pressure-sensitive pen (4096 levels, MPP 2.6 protocol)

Detachable keyboard (with 5-level adjustable backlighting) Processor Ryzen 7 “flagship” processor

8 Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads

3.3 GHz base / 5.1 GHz max boost freq

28W TDP Graphics AMD Radeon 780M (integrated)

12 x RDNA 3 compute units RAM Up to 32GB

LPDDR5-6400 Storage Up to 2TB

M.2 2280

PCIe NVMe Ports 2 x USB4 (40 Gbps, power, data, video)

1 x VLink (USB-C for DisplayPort in)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Cameras 5MP rear w/auto-focus

2MP front IR cam w/Windows Hello face recognition Speakers Quad speakers Sensors Gyroscope

G-Sensor Security Fingerprint sensor (in power button) Battery 50.82 Wh Charging 65W USB-PD Cooling Dual fans

Four copper tubes Materials Magnesium alloy Dimensions 318 x 214 x 10mm Weight 946 grams

Pricing and availability information should be revealed closer to launch.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.