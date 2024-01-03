The MINISFORUM V3 is a Windows tablet with a big, high-resolution display, support for a pressure-sensitive pen and detachable keyboard, two full-function USB4 40 Gbps ports and a third USB-C port that acts as a DisplayPort input, allowing you to use the tablet as a display for other devices.
It’s also one of the first tablets announced to be powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8040 series processor. MINISFORUM says pre-orders will begin in the first quarter of 2024.
The company first started talking about this tablet a few months ago, prematurely noting that it would have an AMD “Hawk Point” processor even before AMD had officially announced those chips. So out of what appears to be an abundance of caution, MINISFORUM isn’t explicitly saying which processor the new tablet uses, instead noting that it has “the latest AMD Ryzen 7 flagship processor.”
But we also know that it’s a 28-watt chip with 8 CPU cores, 16 threads, base/max boost frequencies of 3.3 GHz and 5.1 GHz, respectively, and AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 3 compute units.
In other words, it’s either an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U or Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, which is very similar to the previous-gen Ryzen 7 7840U, but now includes a dedicated neural processing unit that enables on-device AI features like Windows Studio Effects for video calls (which include things like eye contact correction, auto-framing, and advanced background effects).
Other confirmed specs include:
|MINISFORUM V3 Tablet specs
|Display
|14 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
16:10 aspect ratio
165 Hz refresh rate
Up to 500 nits brightness
|Input
|Capacitive touchscreen
Pressure-sensitive pen (4096 levels, MPP 2.6 protocol)
Detachable keyboard (with 5-level adjustable backlighting)
|Processor
|Ryzen 7 “flagship” processor
8 Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads
3.3 GHz base / 5.1 GHz max boost freq
28W TDP
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon 780M (integrated)
12 x RDNA 3 compute units
|RAM
|Up to 32GB
LPDDR5-6400
|Storage
|Up to 2TB
M.2 2280
PCIe NVMe
|Ports
|2 x USB4 (40 Gbps, power, data, video)
1 x VLink (USB-C for DisplayPort in)
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
|Cameras
|5MP rear w/auto-focus
2MP front IR cam w/Windows Hello face recognition
|Speakers
|Quad speakers
|Sensors
|Gyroscope
G-Sensor
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor (in power button)
|Battery
|50.82 Wh
|Charging
|65W USB-PD
|Cooling
|Dual fans
Four copper tubes
|Materials
|Magnesium alloy
|Dimensions
|318 x 214 x 10mm
|Weight
|946 grams
Pricing and availability information should be revealed closer to launch.