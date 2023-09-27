MINISFORUM is best known for making small desktop computers, but earlier this month the Chinese PC maker announced plans to launch a 2-in-1 tablet called the MINISFORUM V3 that will have an AMD Ryzen processor next year.

Now the company is following up with more details including some pictures, specs, and a promise that the tablet will be powered by a next-gen AMD Ryzen “Hawk Point” processor with a 22 – 28 watt TDP. AMD hasn’t actually announced these chips yet, but they’ll most likely be marketed under the Ryzen 8000 brand.

MINISFORUM notes that the spec sheet is still tentative, but so far the company is planning for the V3 tablet to feature a 14 inch, QHD+ display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, a detachable keyboard, and support for a digital pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Since the tablet supports Microsoft’s Pen Protocol 2.0, you should also be able to use third-party pens.

In other words, the MINISFORUM V3 will have the kind of specs you’d expect from a 2024 laptop, but in a detachable tablet-style design.

MINISFORUM is one of the first companies to announced a device that will be powered by a Hawk Point processor, but that’s hardly surprising, as PC makers usually wait for chip makers to introduce their new processors before letting us know that they’re planning to use them.

Other features are expected to include 6400 MHz RAM (most likely LPDDR5, but I suppose DDR5 is also a possibility), a 50 Wh or higher capacity battery, quad speakers (2 woofers and 2 tweeters), support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, a fingerprint sensor in the power button and a Windows Hell-compatible 2MP front camera as well as a 5MP rear camera.

The tablet has two USB4 ports for power, data, or video output, and a USB-C port that works only as a display input, allowing you to use the MINISFORUM V3 as an monitor for your phone, laptop, or other devices.

It also has a 3.5mm audio jack, a SD card reader.

MINISFORUM hasn’t announced pricing or availability yet, but that’s not surprising since, you know, AMD isn’t actually selling the processors that will be used in the upcoming tablet yet.

If you’re wondering what to expect from “Hawk Point” though, rumor has it that they’ll be a modest updated over this year’s Ryzen 7040 series “Phoenix” processors, with the same Zen 4 CPU architecture, but updated integrated graphics based on RDNA 3.5 architecture and updated AI capabilities.

