Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MINISFORUM UN1265 is a small desktop computer with a 45-watt Intel Core i7-12650H, 10-core, 16-thread processor, support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and support for up to two storage devices (one PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD and one 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD).

MINISFORUM is taking orders for the UN1265 for $309 and up and says the little computer should begin shipping August 18, 2023.

The starting price is for a barebones model with no memory, storage, or operating system. And it represents a launch promotion that knocks $70 off the usual starting price.

But as is often the case with MINISFORUM computers, models that do have memory and storage don’t cost much more. A model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is going for $369 during the same launch promotion, marked down from a $459 retail price. And it only costs $30 more to upgrade to a 32GB/512GB model.

Each version features the same 12th-gen Intel Core processor with 6 Performance cores, 4 Efficiency cores, support for speeds up to 4.7 GHz, and 1.4 GHz Intel UHD integrated graphics with 64 execution units.

The UN1265 measures 130 x 128 x 54mm (5.1″ x 5″ x 2.1″ and has an internal volume of 0.9 liters. It can easily be mounted to a wall or the back of a display, and features a heat pipe and fan for active cooling and an M.2 2230 wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort Alt Mode)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

You should be able to connect up to three displays to the computer, and the system also features a built-in mic.

Without discrete graphics or a Thunderbolt port, the MINISFORUM UN1265 isn’t likely to make a great gaming computer. But the integrated GPU should be good enough to handle most basic computing tasks including video playback and some light gaming or graphics work.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.