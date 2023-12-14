Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MINISFORUM UN100L is a compact desktop computer with a 6-watt Intel Processor N100 quad-core chip, 16GB of LPDDR5-4800 onboard memory, and multiple storage options.

It’s up for pre-order, with prices starting at $209 for a model featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of solid state storage.

The little computer has an M.2 2280 slot with support for PCIe 3.0 solid state drives, a 2.5 inch bay for a SATA 3.0 hard drive or SSD, and a microSD card reader for removable storage. The official spec sheet also mentions support for an optional 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.1 module, but it’s unclear how you’d actually get one, since it’s not listed as a purchase option on the MINISFORUM website.

The computer also supports up to three displays thanks to HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.2 Type-C ports. There are also two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

MINISFORUM says there’s a fan inside the case for active cooling, but the company describes it as “ultra-quiet.”

The computer also comes with an Intel Wireless-AC 9560 wireless card featuring support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, which is a little disappointing at a time when WiFi 7 is already starting to roll out. But did I mention that this thing has a starting price of $209?

