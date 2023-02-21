Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MINISFORUM UM773 Lite is a compact desktop computer with the power of a reasonably high-performance laptop. It measures 128 x 128 x 48mm (about 5″ x 5″ x 1.9″) and features an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Rembrandt-R processor, support for up to 64GB of RAM, and a set of ports that includes a 40 Gbps USB4 port, a 2.5 GbE Ethernet jack and two HDMI ports.

MINISFORUM says the UM773 Lite should begin shipping by the end of March and it’s up for pre-order now with prices starting at $409 for a barebones model or $559 for a version with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Windows 11 Pro.

Under the hood the computer features two SODIMM slots with support for dual-channel DDR5-4800 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and a 2.5 inch bay for a SATA 3 hard drive or SSD. There’s also an M.2 2230 slot occupied by a WiFi & Bluetooth card and a fan with 120 blades for active cooling as well as two heat pipes and liquid metal applied to the CPU.

The processor is the star of the show. While the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS chip is just a modest upgrade over AMD’s previous-gen Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 7 6800HS, MINISFORUM says the Ryzen 7 7735HS scores 5% better than a Ryzen 7 6800H chip Cinebench R23’s single-core benchmark and 8% better in multi-core performance.

You may be able to thank two things for that small uplift. The first is that the new chip’s CPU cores can hit speeds up to 4.75 GHz, a slight boost over the 4.7 GHz top speed for the previous-gen versions. The second is that AMD allows PC makers to set a default TDP for the new chip in the 35 to 54 watt range, and it seems like MINISFORUM opted for 54 watts.

The Ryzen 7 6800H, meanwhile, has a 45-watt default TDP and the Ryzen 7 6800HS is set to 35 watts by default.

Like AMD’s previous-gen chips, the Ryzen 7 7735HS is an 8-core, 16-thread processor with Zen 3+ CPU cores that run at a base frequency of 3.2 GHz. AMD’s Radeon 680M integrated graphics features 12 RDNA 2 GPU cores.

The MINISFORUM UM773 Lite’s ports include:

1 x USB4 (40 Gbps)

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm combo audio

1 x DC power input (19V power adapter included)

MINISFORUM says the computer should be able to handle up to three 4K/60Hz displays if you use both HDMI ports and a USB-C port at the same time. Or you can connect a single 8K/60Hz display to the USB4 port.