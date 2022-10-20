Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MINISFORUM UM590 is a small computer powered by a 45-watt AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor with 8 cores, 16 threads, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. Basically it puts the brains of a high-performance laptop into a mini desktop PC.

While that means you don’t get a display, keyboard or battery, the upshot is that you get more ports and expansion options than you’d typically get from a notebook. The starting price is also a lot lower than a laptop with similar specs: MINISFORUM is taking pre-orders for the UM590 for $459 and up.

The starting price is for a barebones model with no memory, storage or operating system. But upgrading to a model with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro only raises the pre-order price to $569.

MINISFORUM also offers models with 32GB or 64GB of RAM and the company says orders placed now will ship in mid-December.

If you’d prefer to supply your own memory, the computer has two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 dual-channel memory. And there’s room for two storage devices: an M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 SSD and a 2.5 inch SATA 3 hard drive or SSD. The WiFi & Bluetooth card is also a user-replaceable M.2 2230 card.

Ports include:

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

2 x HDMI ( [email protected] )

) 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C (data & DisplayPort 1.4 functionality for [email protected] displays)

displays) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (data only)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x 19V DC power input

The computer is actively cooled and features a smart fan as well as a heat pipe and heat sinks, but MINISFORUM claims that the UM590 runs quietly even under heavy loads.

If the computer looks familiar, that’s because it has the same chassis as the UM560 and UM580 models that launched earlier this year. But MINISFORUM has updated the processor and power supply for the new model.