Mini PC maker MINISFORUM is showing off some upcoming systems at the Computex show in Taiwan this week.

They include the company’s smallest mini PC to date: a palm-sized MINISFORUM Mercury EM780 mini PC with a Ryzen 7040U processor and a USB-C power supply, and a pair of mini ITX motherboards with support for Intel or AMD HX-series processors, allowing them to use higher-performance chips.

MINISFORUM Mercury EM780 mini PC

WCCFTech’s Hassan Mujitaba got a chance to see both systems in person at Computex, and reports that the Mercury EM780 will be powered by a 15-30 watt AMD Ryzen 7040U “Phoenix” processor with up to 8 Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 integrated graphics.

The model MINISFORUM is showing off has a plastic case with a large grate on the top to allow a fan to blow hot air out through the top. There’s also another fan closer to the bottom – it’s designed to provide active cooling for the system’s M.2 SSD.

Ports include:

2 x USB4

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack

There’s also an integrated microphone, which should allow you to use voice assistant software or make voice over internet calls without the need to connect a webcam.

One more thing that sets this tiny PC apart from any other system MINISFORUM has offered to date? It comes with a compact 65W USB-C power supply that uses GaN technology. In other words, instead of a power brick, the computer works with what looks like a phone charger. In fact, you could even use it to charge your phone, laptop, or other gadgets that support USB power delivery.

MINISFORUM Mini-ITX motherboards

These 170 x 170mm (6.7″ x 6.7″) motherboards have a larger footprint than most of the company’s PCs, but are still pretty compact compared to the boards in most desktop computers.

But with that extra size, these boards also offer extra versatility, including:

2 x SODIMM slots for memory

2 x M.2 slots for storage

1 x PCIe Gen 4 x16 slot for a discrete GPU or other add-ons

Mujitaba says MINISFORUM is showing one board with an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX “Dragon Range” 16-core processor and another with an Intel Core i9-13900HX “Raptor Lake “chip.

These are both 55W+ processors, with the AMD chip featuring 16 Zen 4 CPU cores, 32 threads, speeds up to 5.4 GHz, 80MB of total cache, and Radeon 610M integrated graphics, while the Intel processor is a 24-core, 32-thrad chip with speeds up to 5.4 GHz, 36MB of L3 cache, and 1.65 GHz Intel UHD integrated graphics with 32 execution units.

Both processors are designed for high-performance gaming laptops and mobile workstation-class computers, and while neither has particularly impressive integrated graphics, that’s because they’re both designed to be paired with a discrete graphics card.

MINISFORUM hasn’t announced pricing or availability details for any of the new products it’s showing at Computex yet.

