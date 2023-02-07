Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MINISFORUM NUCG5 is a 4.4″ x 4.3″ x 2.4″ computer with an Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core, 16-thread processor, two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory and an M.2 2280 connector for PCIe 3.0 solid state storage.

But it’s the computer’s port selection that makes it stand out in the increasingly crowded mini PC space.

The NUCG5 features two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a 2.5 GbE Ethernet jack, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

You should be able to connect up to four 4K/60Hz displays if you use both HDMI ports and both Thunderbolt ports. Or, since the Thunderbolt ports support 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, you could also hook up an external graphics dock or other accessories that can take advantage of the high speed connection.

MINISFORUM says the computer will begin shipping in early March, 2023, but it’s currently up for pre-order in two configurations:

Both models ship with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed and feature the same 28-watt Intel Core i5-1240P processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Other features include a fan for active cooling, an M.2 2230 slot populated by a WiFi 6E/Bluetooth 5.2 wireless card.

MINISFORUM also says the computer’s case is made from “carbon fiber composite” that’s “sturdier and lighter than metal or plastic,” but based on the company’s history with carbon fiber, I suspect that the case is only partially made from carbon fiber. I’m not really sure how much benefit there would be to using carbon fiber for a mini desktop computer anyway, other than that it looks kind of cool.