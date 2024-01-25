Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MINISFORUM Neptune HX100G is a small desktop computer with an AMD Ryzen 7840HS processor featuring 8 Zen 4 CPU cores Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 3 compute units.

But what sets this little computer apart is that it also has an AMD Radeon RX 6650M discrete GPU inside, along with dual fans, 7 heat pipes, and liquid metal to keep everything running smoothly. The HX100G is available for pre-order from MINISFORUM for $719 and up.

If the computer looks familiar, that’s because it’s the latest in a line of similar systems from MINISFORUM including the HX90G, HX99G, and HX77G.

Like those models, the new computer has a case that incorporates carbon fiber and resin materials. But the move to a Ryzen 7040 processor should bring a nice boost in CPU performance and an even bigger bump in integrated graphics performance.

Sticking with a Radeon RX 6650M discrete GPU is an interesting choice though. While it should still outperform the iGPU in this model due to its 28 compute units and 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, the discrete GPU is actually based on AMD’s older RDNA 2 architecture.

The HX100G supports up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 dual-channel memory, has two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe 4.0 NVMe or SATA SSDs, and features a set of ports that includes:

2 x HDMI 2.1

2 x DisplayPort

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 2.5 Gb Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm headphone

1 x 3.5mm mic input

The computer measures 205 x 203 x 69mm (8.1″ x 8″ x 2.7″) and comes with a 19V/6.7A power supply.

Prices start at $719 for a barebones model with no memory, storage, or operating system. You can also pay $905 for a 32GB/1TB/Windows 11 model or $995 for a version with 64GB of RAM.

