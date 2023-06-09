Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MINISFORUM Neptune HN2673 is a new mini PC in a familiar-looking body. On the outside the compact computer looks nearly identical to the NAD9 mini PC that the company launched late last year.

But under the hood the new model features an Intel Core i7-12650H processor and Intel Arc A730M discrete graphics instead of a Core i9-12900H chip with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. In other words, you should probably expect lower CPU performance, but better graphics performance.

MINISFORUM says the new model should begin shipping in late July, but it’s up for pre-order now from the company’s website with prices starting at $649 for a model with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The little computer supports up to 64GB of memory and has two SODIMM slots for dual-channel DDR memory. There’s also room inside the case for up to three storage devices:

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

2 x 2.5″ SATA 3 hard drives or SSDs

All models feature Intel’s Core i7-12650H processor, which is a 45-watt, 10-core, 16 thread chip with support for speeds up to 4.7 GHz. And all models feature 95-watt Intel ARC A730M discrete graphics with 6GB of GDDR6 memory.

While that mobile GPU isn’t particularly competitive with the latest from NVIDIA or AMD, it should at least give this mini PC a leg up in gaming and graphics performance over similarly-sized systems that rely on integrated graphics only.

Adding discrete graphics to a small computer is a good way to generate a lot of heat, so MINISFORUM also updated the cooling system for this model: the company says the Neptune HN2673 has four fans that move air through the system to keep the processor, GPU, hard drives, and other components from overheating.

The computer features support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, supports up to four displays, and has plenty of ports, including:

2 x HDMI

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort only)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort alt mode & data)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (Data only)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm mic in

1 x 3.5mm audio out

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

Since there are no USB4 ports with support for 40 Gbps speeds, you cannot plug an external graphics dock into this computer. And it’s the first PC I’ve heard of that has a USB-C port that’s only used as a video output, without any support for data.

The company also ships the system with a 240W (19V/12.6A) power adapter.

