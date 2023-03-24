Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MINISFORUM NAB6 is a compact desktop computer with a 45-watt Intel Core i7-12650H processor support for up to four 4K displays, two storage devices, and up to 64GB of storage.

It’s expected to ship in mid-April, but the MINISFORUM NAB6 is up for pre-order now for $359 and up.

The starting price is for a barebones model with no memory and storage, and reflects a pre-order discount of $100 off the list price.

If you want a system that comes fully configured, prices start at $449 for pre-orders ($559 retail) for a model with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Windows 11 Pro comes pre-installed on systems with storage.

At the heart of the system is Intel’s Core i7-12650H chip, which is a 12th-gen processor that features:

10 cores (6 Performance + 4 Efficiency) and 16 threads

Up to 4.7 GHz max Performance core frequency

Up to 3.5 GHz max Efficiency core frequency

1.4 GHz Intel UHD graphics with 64 execution units

24MB cache

45 watt processor base power

115 watt max turbo power

The system also features two SODIMM slots for dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 solid state storage, and support for an optional 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD.

Ports include:

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

2 x HDMI

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C (with DisplayPort and Power Delivery functionality)

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C port (with DisplayPort)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (data-only)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x power input

The system is designed for active cooling and has a fan, heat pipes, and ventilation. There’s also a heat sink for the SSD (and if you buy a model that comes configured with an SSD, MINISFORUM will include an active SSD heatsink with a built-in fan).

MINISFORUM says the NAB6 is also designed to be easy to upgrade: MINISFORUM says you can remove the lid without a screwdriver.

The NAB6 is the latest in a long line of mini PCs from MINISFORUM, and if you’re not comfortable pre-ordering from the Chinese company’s website, it’s worth keeping in mind that the company also has a presence on Amazon, which means Prime members get free shipping and returns, among other things. The NAB6 isn’t available from Amazon yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it popped up in the MINISFORUM Amazon store soon.