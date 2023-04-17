Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Last year MINISFORUM launched the UM590 and UM690 mini PCs with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, and Ryzen 9 6900HX processors, respectively. With prices for barebones models currently starting at $399 for the UM590 and $459 for the UM690, these little computers pack a lot of bang for the buck.

But now MINISFORUM has unveiled a new model with a significantly lower price tag. The new MINISFORUM UM560XT has the same chassis as its more expensive siblings, but it’s now up for pre-order with prices starting at $219 for a barebones model with a Ryzen 5 5600H processor.

The barebones model ships without memory, storage, or an operating system. But MINISFORUM doesn’t charge all that much to upgrade to a model with memory, storage, and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed:

Ryzen 5 5600H/16GB/512GB for $299

Ryzen 5 5600H/32GB/512GB for $339

Ryzen 5 5600H/32GB/1TB for $399

The computer features two SODIMM slots for dual-channel DDR4 memory, an M.2 2280 slot with support for PCIe 3.0 SSDs, a bay for a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD and an M.2 2230 slot for a WiFi & Bluetoth card.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (data-only)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

MINISFORUM says the system supports up to three 4K/60 Hz displays and while the computer’s 45-watt, 6-core, 12-thread processor isn’t as powerful as the chips that power the UM590 and UM690, it should be good enough for most basic tasks.

That said, all three computers feature processors designed for the thermal constraints of laptops or compact computers like those made by MINISFORUM. So don’t expect the same level of performance you’d get from a desktop-class processor.

The MINISFORUM UM560XT measures 128 x 126.6 x 46.5mm (5″ x 5″ x 1.8″). It should begin shipping to customers in mid-May.