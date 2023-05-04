Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

MINISFORUM is the latest mini PC maker to jump on the Alder Lake-N bandwagon with two new systems powered by Intel’s new chips for low-cost, low-power computers.

The MINISFORUM UN100 is a compact desktop computer with an Intel Processor N100, while the MINISFORUM UN305 packs an Intel Core i3-N305 processor. They’re available from the company’s web store with prices starting at $199 and $279, respectively.

Those starting prices will get you a model with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 256GB SSD and Windows 11 Pro software. But since the RAM is soldered to the motherboard, you might want to pay a little extra for a 16GB/512GB model… and I do mean a little extra. MINISFORUM is only charging an extra $30 to $40 for that upgrade.

Intel’s Alder Lake-N chips bring significant performance gains over the previous-gen Celeron and Pentium-branded chips based on Intel’s Jasper Lake architecture. These chips are basically what you get if you take a 12th-gen Intel Core U-series processor and strip away the Performance CPU cores, leaving only Efficiency cores.

The Intel Processor N100 is a 6-watt, quad-core chip with support for speeds up to 3.4 GHz and 750 MHz Intel UHD integrated graphics with 24 execution units. And the Intel Core i3-N305 processor is a 15-watt, octa-core chip with CPU speeds up to 3.8 GHz and 1.25 GHz Intel UHD graphics with 32 execution units.

Alder Lake-N chips don’t support hyperthreading, which means that a quad-core chip features 4 cores and 4 threads. But Intel says the Core i3-N305 earns its status as a Core i3 chip thanks to its 8 speedy CPU cores and reasonably high performance graphics.

Aside from the processor, there’s no real difference between the MINISFORUM UN100 and UN305. Both computers have a metal chassis and under the hood there are M.2 2280 slots for an SSD and a 2.5 inch bay for a hard drive or SSD. And both have the same set of ports, which include:

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

2 x HDMI

1 x USB Type-C (with DisplayPort Alt Mode)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

1 x DC power input

The computers should support up to three displays if you use both HDMI ports and the USB-C port at the same time.

The systems also ship with a wireless card that supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, which seems a little old school by 2023 standards. But since that card plugs into an M.2 2230 slot on the motherboard, I suspect it shouldn’t be that hard to upgrade the wireless card.