The MINISFORUM NAD 9 is a small desktop computer powered by a 45-watt Intel Core i9-12900H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads. It’s expected to ship in January and has a starting price of $679 for a barebones model with no memory or storage, but it’s up for pre-order now for $569 and up.

While the NAD 9 has Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, the company has also begun showing off another model that pairs a Core i9-12900H chip with AMD Radeon RX 6600M discrete graphics.

That model is called the MINISFORUM NAG 6, and PC Watch reports that it will be available in Japan in February for around $1150, although that doesn’t necessarily mean it will cost that much if and when it goes on sale in other countries for a couple of reasons.

First, it seems like that price might be for a model with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, rather than for a barebones configuration. And second, also worth noting that computers generally cost more in Japan than they do in the US.

Aside from the discrete GPU, the NAD 9 and NAG 6 seem to be largely the same. Both computers have dual SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4 dual-channel memory. Both have M.2 2280 slots for PCIe 4.0 storage. And both support up to two 2.5 inch SATA hard drives or SSDs.

Ports on both models include:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (for display and/or data)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (display only)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (data only)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm audio out

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port

The computer measures 208 x 180 x 67mm (8.2″ x 7.1″ x 2.6″) and comes with a stand to hold the case up vertically. It’s an actively cooled system with a fan inside the chassis, but it also has a heat sink, three copper heat pipes, and a well-ventilated case to assist with air flow.

MINISFORUM says the NAD 9 supports up to four 4K/60 Hz displays if you use two HDMI ports and two USB-C ports at the same time.

In addition to barebones configurations, the company offers models with 16GB to 32GB of RAM and 512GB to 1TB of storage with prices starting at $799 (or $679 during pre-orders). Those models also come with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.