Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MINISFORUM Neptune HX77G is a small desktop computer with the guts of a gaming laptop. It measures 205 x 203 x 69mm (8.1″ x 8″ x 2.7″) and houses an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, AMD Radeon RX 6600M discrete graphics, and support for up to 64GB of RAM and two PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD drives.

It’s also a cheaper alternative to the MINISFORUM Neptune HX99G, which launched earlier this year.

The two computers are nearly identical when it comes to physical design and ports. But the HX99G has a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor which is a slightly older, but all-around very similar chip.

Still, it’s likely cheaper for MINISFORUM to source a current-gen Ryzen 7 chip than a previous-gen Ryzen 9 processor, because aside from the processors, the biggest difference between the HX77G and the HX99G are the prices.

The new Neptune is is available for $639 and up at launch. That’s the price for a barebones model and represents a discount (MINISFORUM says the computer has a list price of $799, but the company is constantly running sales, so it will most likely rarely actually cost that much).

MINISFORUM’s HX99G barebones configurations appear to be out of stock, so prices currently start at $927 for a model with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. An HX77G with similar specs sells for $799.

MINISFORUM Neptune HX77G MINISFORUM Neptune HX99G Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

8 x Zen 3+ CPU cores / 16 threads

3.2 GHz base / 4.75 GHz boost

35-54W TDP AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

8 x Zen 3+ CPU cores / 16 threads

3.3 GHz base / 4.9 GHz boost

45W TDP Graphics AMD Radeon 680M (integrated w/ 12 x RDNA 2 CUs @ 2.2 GHz)

AMD Radeon RX 6600M (discrete w/8GB GDDR6) AMD Radeon 680M (integrated w/12 x RDNA 2 CUs @ 2.4 GHz)

AMD Radeon RX 6600M (discrete w/8GB GDDR6) RAM Up to 64GB

2 x SODIMM slots

DDR5-4800 Storage 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 (NVMe or SATA) OS Windows 11 Pro Wireless WiFi 6

BT 5.2

M.2 2230 card Ports 2 x HDMI 2.1

2 x USB4 (40 Gbps, full function)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio out

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x DC power input (19V) Cooling Dual fans

7 heat pipes (3 for the CPU and 4 for the GPU)

Liquid metal for the CPU and GPU Materials Carbon fiber + carbon fiber reinforced plastic Dimensions 205 x 203 x 69mm

8.1″ x 8″ x 2.7″ Weight 1.21 kg

2.67 pounds Price (as of September 5, 2023) $639 (barebones)

$779 (32GB/512GB)

$799 (32GB/1TB)

$879 (64GB/1TB) $927 (32TB/1TB)

$989 (64GB/1TB)

