Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Chinese mini PC maker MINISFORUM launched its first small, inexpensive desktop computers powered by Intel Alder Lake-N processors about a year ago. But since that time, the company has added several new models to its UN100/UN300 lineup that give customers a few more choices.

The latest new model to show up on the MINISFORUM website is the new UN100D, with support for up to two displays, two Ethernet connections, and up to two storage devices. But there’s also a new UN300 model available from Amazon for about the same price, featuring a smaller body but a higher-performance processor.

It can be a little hard keeping track of the latest MINISFORUM’s Alder Lake-N mini PCs, so here’s a handy chart with some key specs for the three different models the company currently offers:

MINISFORUM UN300 MINISFORUM UN100D MINISFORUM UN100L Processor Intel Core i3-N300

8-cores / 8-threads

Up to 3.8 GHz

7W TDP Intel N100

4-cores / 4-threads

Up to 3.4 GHz

6W TDP Graphics Intel UHD

32 execution units

Up to 1.25 GHz Intel UHD

24 execution units

Up to 750 MHz RAM LPDDR5 8GB or 16GB

LPDDR5-4800 Storage M.2 2280

2.5 inch SATA 3 HDD/SSD

microsD card reader M.2 2280 SSD (PCIe 3.0 x2)

2.5 inch SATA 3 HDD/SSD

microSD card reader Ports 2 x HDMI

1 x USB Type-C (with DisplayPort alt Mode and USB-PD)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x 12V DC power 1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x USB Type-C (with DisplayPort Alt Mode and USB-PD)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x 2.5 GbE LAN

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x digital mic

1 x 12V DC power input 1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with DisplayPort Alt Mode and USB-PD)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x 19V DC power input Wireless ? Intel AC 9560

WiFi 5

BT 5.1

The MINISFORUM UN300 isn’t currently listed on the company’s website, so fewer specs are available for that model. But you can buy one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage from Amazon for $200 at time of publication.

Or you can pay $50 more for a UN305C, which is a nearly identical mini PC except that it has a 15-watt Intel Core i3-N305 processor instead of a 7W Core i3-N300 chip.

Meanwhile, a new UN100D with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD sells for about $191, and the UN100L with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is available for as little as $184.

via MiniMachines

