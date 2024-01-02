Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MINISFORUM EM780 is a tiny desktop computer with the heart of a decent laptop (but a smaller footprint, more full-sized ports, and no built-in screen, battery, or keyboard).

First unveiled in June, 2023, the MINISFORUM EM780 is now available for pre-order in select markets (including Europe, Japan, and China). Prices start at €699, JP¥67,980, CN¥3,999 for a model with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor, 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The little computer is basically an upgraded version of the MINISFORUM EM680 that launched last summer. The physical design hasn’t changed, so we’re still looking at an 80 x 80 x 43mm (3.15″ x 3.15″ x 1.69″) computer with a full-sized HDMI 2.1 port, two USB4 Type-C ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and a headset jack.

But while the EM680 has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, the new version features a newer chip that should bring a significant boosts in CPU and graphics performance.

Under the hood the other features are pretty much the same, including support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 dual-channel onboard memory (that’s not user upgradeable) and an M.2 2230 slot for up to PCIe Gen 4 x1 solid state storage (which is user upgradeable).

The computer features a fan for active cooling, which is pretty much a must-have feature in a computer this small that has a 28-watt processor.

Each of the computer’s USB4 ports supports power, data, and video output. The MINISFORUM EM780 supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and while the computer itself doesn’t have an Ethernet port, MINISFORUM includes a compact USB-C dock with Ethernet and USB-C ports.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.