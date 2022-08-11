Mini PC maker MINISFORUM’s latest compact computers are a pair of 7.2″ x 7″ x 1.4″ desktops powered by 45-watt, 11th-gen Intel Core H processors.

The new MINISFORUM EliteMini TH60 featrues an Intel Core i5-11400H hexa-core processor, while the EliteMini TH80 has a Core i7-11800H octa-core chip. They’re up for pre-order now with prices starting at $359 and $429, respectively.

Those starting prices are for barebones systems that ship without any memory, storage, or operating system for folks that want to supply their own. But if you’d rather get a preconfigured system, MINISFORUM offers models with 8GB to 32GB of RAM and 256GB to 512Gb of storage.

Under the hood the computer features two SODIMM slots with support for up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory. There are also two M.2 2280 slots for storage. One is a PCIe 4.0 x4 slot, while the other is PCIe 3.0 x4. And you’ll also find an M.2 2230 slot occupied by a WiF & Bluetooth card plus a fan for actie cooling.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

1 x USB Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm audio output

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

5 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

The USB-C port supports DisplayPort Alt mode, which means that you can use it to connect a display. And that means the computer supports up to three 4K displays if you use the HDMI, DisplayPort and USB-C ports all at the same time.

The system comes with a 19V power adapter and a mounting bracket that can be used to attach the PC to a wall or the back of a display.