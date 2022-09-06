Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MINISFORUM EliteMini B550 is a compact desktop computer with support for up to a 65-watt AMD Ryzen 4000 or 5000 desktop processor. But what makes it really stand out from other mini PCs is that the system comes with a dock that allows you to connect a desktop graphics card and power supply.

When the EliteMini first went on sale earlier this year, it was available with a choice of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G or Ryzen 7 5700G processors with prices starting at $499. Now the company has dropped one processor option while adding another, cheaper way to buy the EliteMini B550: you can pick one up with no CPU at all.

The new barebones model has a list price of $399 and ships without a processor, memory, storage, or operating system. It’s currently on sale for $319 though, as MINISFORUM is offering a sale that lets you save some money on all configurations.

Meanwhile the company is no longer offering models with a Ryzen 7 4700G chip, which means that prices start at $649 (or $599 on sale) for a Ryzen 7 5700G model without any memory, storage, or OS.

The company also lets you configure the system with up to 64GB of RAM and up to a 512GB SSD if you don’t want to shop around for those components. But MINISFORUM does not sell graphics cards, so you’ll need to bring your own no matter which version of the computer you purchase.

If you do want to pair the system with a GPU, you can use the included dock which holds the graphics card. The computer itself exposes a PCI 3.0 x16 connection that allows you to connect the GPU.

The MINISFORUM EliteMini B550 computer itself measures 167 x 158 x 67mm (6.6″ x 6.2″ x 2.6″ and features room under the hood for a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD and two M.2 2280 SATA or PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs. There are two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory and an M.2 2230 slot for a wireless card (out of the box, the system should support WiFi 6).

Ports include

2 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm audio line out

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x 19V DC power input

While it would have been nice to see a 40 Gbps USB4 port, the fact that you can connect an external graphics card without one helps make up for the lack of USB4.

via NotebookCheck