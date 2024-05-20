Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MINISFORUM AtomMan X7 Ti is one of the first mini PCs with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Meteor Lake processor featuring Intel Arc integrated graphics. But that’s just one of the things that makes this little computer unusual.

First announced earlier this month, the AtomMan X7 Ti also features an OCuLink connector for external graphics docks and other high-speed peripherals, support for 5 Gbit/s Ethernet, and a 4 inch touchscreen display on the cover. MINISFORUM is now taking pre-orders with prices starting at $669 for a barebones model or $849 for a version with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

MINISFORUM says those prices represent an early bird discount – units won’t begin shippiong to backers until July 10th.

Customers can also spend an extra $50 to add a DEG1 eGPU dock to their order. The dock is one of the cheapest OCuLink docking stations I’ve seen, probably thanks to its “minimalist” design. It’s basically an external board that lets you connect a PCIe 4.0 x4 graphics card to the computer via an OCuLink cable with support for up to 64GT/s data transfer speeds.

The DEG1 dock has no case, so the graphics card will be exposed to the air. And it doesn’t come with a power supply – MINISFORUM says it’s compatible with ATX and SFX power supplies, but you’ll need to provide your own.

Still, it’s a pretty affordable, versatile way to add a discrete GPU of your choice to the AtomMan X7 or any other computer with an OCuLink port. MINISFORUM doesn’t seem to be selling the DEG1 as a standalone device in the US yet, but the company does offer it to customers in Germany for 90 Euros.

As for the AtomMan X7 Ti mini PC, it’s a 145 x 145 x 49mm (5.7″ x 5.7″ x 1.9″) computer with support for up to 96GB of dual-channel DDR5-5600 memory and up to two PCIe 4.0 SSDs thanks M.2 2280 and M. 2230 slots.

Ports include:

2 x RJ45 Ethernet ports (5 Gbit/s)

1 x OCuLink port (64 Gbps)

2 x USB4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

1 x DC power input (19V)

The system also has a wireless card with support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 and a 4 inch, 480p touchscreen display on the top that can be used to display system information, a clock, or other data.

MINISFORUM also equipped the computer with a 1080p webcam and two digital microphones, allowing you to use the system for video calls when it’s positioned vertically. Thanks to the Intel AI Boost NPU included in Intel’s Meteor Lake processors, the camera also works with Windows Studio Effects such as eye-correction and energy-efficient, enhanced background blur.

There’s also an IR camera with support for Windows Hello-compatible facial recognition, letting you quickly login to Windows by looking at the computer.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.