AMD’s Ryzen 9 7940H processor is an 8-core, 16-thread chip with Zen 4 CPU cores, support for speeds up to 5.2 GHz and AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 3 compute units.

It’s basically Chinese version of the Ryzen 9 7940HS that was introduced for global markets earlier this year. And it looks like several PC makers plan to offer compact desktops powered by the Ryzen 9 7940H chip in the coming months.

GMK is reportedly working on a mini PC that will be available with a choice of Ryzen 7 7840H or Ryzen 9 7940H chips. It’s expected to go on sale in May, 2023.

Meanwhile MINISFORUM is also “working on” a small form-factor desktop with a 7940H chip and soliciting suggestions from the community in a Discord channel.

It’s likely that other mini PC makers will follow suit, as it should be relatively trivial for any company that already offers mini PCs with Ryzen 6000H series chips to retool their designs to accommodate AMD’s newer chips based on “Phoenix” architecture.

In addition to significant gains in CPU and graphics performance, the new chips could bring support for DDR5-5600 or LPDDR5x-7500 memory to mini PCs.

That said, it’s worth keeping in mind that these H-series chips aren’t AMD’s most energy efficient processors, with default TDPs in the 35 to 54 watt range. If you’re holding out for something that will consume less power, AMD is expected to officially launch its Ryzen 7040U series chips any day now. They’re expected to feature the same Zen 4 + RDNA 3 technologies as the H-series, but these lower-power chips are designed for thinner and lighter laptops and smaller mini PCs, and they’ll likely have 15-30 watt TDP.

If you want an idea of what to expect from those U-series chips, AMD’s new Z1 series processors for handheld gaming PCs provide some pretty good clues: the Z1 is expected to be nearly identical to the upcoming Ryzen 5 7640U, while the Z1 Extreme is basically a Ryzen 7 7840U chip.

