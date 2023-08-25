Chinese PC maker MINISFORUM has been cranking out small desktop computers at a blistering pace over the past few years. But the company has also dabbled lightly in tablets. Earlier this year the company introduced a 2-in-1 tablet with an Intel Tiger Lake processor, pen support, and a detachable keyboard.

And now MINISFORUM has revealed plans to launch something with more horsepower. The company’s next tablet is coming in 2024, and it’s expected to be powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U (or better) processor.

MINISFORUM provided a brief teaser for the upcoming tablet during an event in China, where the company also revealed more details about its mini-ITX PC with support for discrete graphics and introduced the UM790 XTX mini PC with a 70W Ryzen 9 7940HS processor.

Like the tablet MINISFORUM briefly offered earlier this year, the new model is expected to be a 2-in-1 device with support for a detachable keyboard and a pressure-sensitive pen for writing or drawing.

While MINISFORUM showed a product slide indicating that the computer would feature an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U chip, it’s possible that it could actually have a next-gen Ryzen 8000 series processor, given that the tablet isn’t expected to launch until sometime next year.

Either way, MINISFORUM says that using an AMD mobile processor will allow the company to position this as an AI-enabled tablet, thanks to the Ryzen AI co-processor built into some of AMD’s recent chips, enabling support for hardware-accelerated AI features on Windows computers.

With Radeon 700M integrated graphics, it could also be used as a portable gaming device (many recent handheld gaming PCs also feature Ryzen 7 7840U chips).

More details should be available closer to launch, and I’ve also reached out to MINISFORUM to see if the company can share any more information about the upcoming tablet.

via Bilibili, WCCFTech, MiniPCX, and Sohu

