Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Milk-V Oasis is an upcoming mini ITX motherboard powered by a Sophgo SG2380 RISC-V processor, a chip that combines a SiFive P670 16-core processor with an integrated SiFive X280 neural processing unit for up to 20 TOPS of AI performance.
It’s the latest in a line of RISC-V computers from Chinese startup Milk-V, and the company says it will offer a “truly desktop-grade RISC-V PC” experience at an affordable price: the Milk-V Oasis won’t ship for another 10 months, but according to Milk-V, customers who pay 10 cents to reserve one will be able to pick one up next year for $120 and up.
The board measures 170 x 170mm (6.7″ x 6.7″) and should fit in any computer case designed for a mini ITX motherboard. But while most boards in that form factor feature Intel, AMD, or (possibly) ARM chips, this model features a CPU and NPU based on RISC-V architecture, plus a GPU designed to work with RISC-V chips:
- CPU: SiFive P670
- 12 Performance cores @ 2.5 GHz
- 4 Efficiency cores @ 1.6 GHz
- GPU: Imagination AXT-16-512
- Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.x support
- NPU: SiFive X280 + Sophgo TPU
- 8 SiFive X280 cores
Milk-V says the Oasis board supports up to 64GB of 128-bit LPDDR5-5500 memory and features support for multiple storage options including:
- 1 x M.2 M-Key for PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD
- 4 x SATA HDD or SSD connectors
- 1 x pluggable UFS module
- 1 x microSD card reader
Video I/O features include two HDMI ports, an eDP connector for an optional touchscreen display, two MIPI-DSI video outputs, and two MIPI-CSI video inputs.
There’s also an M.2 E Key that you can use to add a WiFi 6 & Bluetooth 5 card, an M.2 B-key for an optional 4G LTE / 5G module, and a PCIe x16 slot with support for a PCIe Gen 3 x8 signal.
USB ports include a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort Alt Mode, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and four USB 2.0 Type-A ports.
via Phoronix, CNX Software, and @MilkV_Official
For $120 it must be heavily subsidized. SiFive’s HiFive Unmatched board was somewhere between $600-$700.
On the preorder page they do warn that everything is preliminary, but the drawings show dual Ethernet ports, but there’s no mention of wired networking in the specs, and there’s no PCIe slot that I can see on the floorplan drawing.
Based on the link, it doesn’t sound like the GPU is based on RISC-V architecture.
Ahh, good catch. Imagination is targeting RISC-V processors for these GPUs, but it’s not based on RISC-V architecture.