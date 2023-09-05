The Milk-V Meles is a single-board computer that could easily be mistaken for a Raspberry Pi Model B. It’s the same size and has a similar set of ports. But instead of an ARM-based processor, the Meles has a 2 GHz T-Head TH1520 quad-core processor based on RISC-V architecture.

It’s the latest addition to a growing line of RISC-V computers from Milk-V, and the Meles is expected to go on sale soon for $99 and up.

The little little computer comes with 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x-4266 memory and features an eMMC slot and microSD card reader for storage.

Ports and connectors include:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

4 x USB 3.0 host ports

1 x USB 2.0 Type-C port

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x 40-pin GPIO header

1 x MIPI-DSI 4-lane display connector with touchscreen support

1 x 4-lane MIPI-CSI camera input

1 x 2-lane MIPI-CSI input

The 85 x 56mm board supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 and it’s designed for use with a 5V/4A USB Type-C power adapter.

This is actually the second Raspberry Pi-sized computer from Milk-V. The other is the Milk-V Mars, which is the same size, but has a much lower starting price of $39, and a few key differences.

For example, that starting price is for a model with 2GB of RAM. The company also lists 4GB and 8GB versions, but there’s no 16GB model. The Mars has a 1.5 GHz SiFive JH7110 quad-core processor instead of a T-Head TH1520 chip. And the Mars lacks built-in support for WiFi and Bluetooth, but it does have an M.2 E-Key connector that allows you to add your own wireless card.

