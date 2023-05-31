The Milk-V Mars is a credit card-sized single-board computer that looks a lot like a Raspberry Pi. But instead of an ARM-based processor, this little PC sports a 1.5 GHz StarFive JH7110 quad-core processor based on RISC-V architecture.
It’s the latest in a line of RISC-V systems from Milk-V, and the company has been teasing the little computer on Twitter recently. While Milk-V hasn’t announced pricing or availability information yet, the company has now posted detailed specs for the Milk-V Mars on its website.
The single-board computer measures 85 x 56mm (3.3″x 2.2″) and supports 1GB to 8GB of LPDDR4 memory. It has an eMMC slot that can be used for flash storage, as well as a microSD card reader for removable storage.
Ports and connectors include:
- 1 x HDMI
- 1 x MIPI-DSI (2-lane)
- 1 x MIPI-DSI (4-lane)
- 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
- 3 x USB 3.0 Type-A
- 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
- 1 x USB-C (5V/3A power input)
- 1 x M.2 E-Key (for WiFi & Bluetooth cards)
- 1 x 40-pin GPIO
Milk-V says the computer can handle up to two displays if you use the HDMI port and one of the MIPI-DSI connectors at the same time. It should be able to play H.264 and H.265 videos at resolutions up to 4K/60fps and there’s support for encoding H.265 video at up to 1080p/30fps.
While the tiny computer can be used as a fanless PC, there are also pins for connecting a 5V fan. And if you don’t want to use the USB-C port for power, the GPIO headers also include power input. The system also supports Power over Ethernet.
via Bret.dk and Hackster.io