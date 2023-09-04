Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Milk-V Mars CM is a 55 x 40mm (2.2″ x 1.6″) computer-on-a-module that looks a lot like a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, and features the same dual 100-pin connectors, which should make it usable with carrier boards designed for the CM4.

But while Raspberry Pi’s compute module features an ARM-based Broadcomm processor, the Milk-V Mars CM packs a 1.5 GHz StarFive JH7110 quad-core chip based on RISC-V architecture.



That makes the Mars CM the latest in a growing line of RISC-V computers offered by Milk-V. This particular model supports 2GB to 8GB of LPDDR4 memory, 16MB of NOR flash boot memory and support for eMMC memory. But it’s not quite a standalone computer, as it lacks any full-sized USB, HDMI, or other ports. Instead you’ll need to connect it to a carrier board for those functions.

The Mars CM does have optional support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, as well as the hardware necessary for

1 x HDMI 2.0 port

1 x MIPI-DSI (4-lane) display connector

1 x Gigabit Ethernet PHY

1 x MIPI-CSI (2 x 2 lane or 1 x 4 lane) camera connector

1 x PCIe Gen 2 (1-lane, 5 Gbps)

1 x USB 2.0

Software support for RISC-V is still very much a work in progress, but Milk-V says that the board should work with GNU/Linux distributions including Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian, and openSUSE.

The Milk-V Mars CM is up for pre-order now for for $34 and up. The starting price will get you a model with 2GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and no wireless connectivity, but it only costs $5 to upgrade to a model with WiFi and Bluetooth.

A top-of-the-line 8GB/32GB/WiFi & BT model sells for $84.

This isn’t the first computer from Milk-V to follow a Raspberry Pi form factor. Earlier this year the company launched the original RISC-V Mars single-board computer. That model has the same JH7110 processor, but it’s the same general shape and size as the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, with built-in USB, HDMI, and Ethernet ports.

That model has a list price of $39 and up, but it’s currently out of stock.

