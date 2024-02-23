The Milk-V Duo S is a tiny, square-shaped single-board computer that measures just 43 x 43mm (1.7″ x 1.7″). But there’s enough room on the little computer for a 10/100 Ethernet jack, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and two sets of expansion headers.

But the most unusual thing about this small, cheap, low-power computer is that it’s one of the first devices powered by a Sophgo SG2000 processor that combines two RISC-V CPU cores with a single ARM Cortex-A53 core and an integrated neural processing unit. The board is up for pre-order from Platima for $11 and up.

The starting price is for a model with no storage or wireless capabilities. But there are a few different pricing/configuration options available:

Milk-V Duo S (no WiFi or storage) for $11

Milk-V Duo S with WiFi 6 & BT 5 for $14

Milk-V Duo S with 8GB eMMC (no WiFi) for $16

Milk-V Duo S with 8GB eMMC, WiFi 6 & BT 5 & PoE HAT for $20

Each model features 512MB of DDR3 memory and the SG200 processor, which features:

1 x C906 RISC-V core @ 1 GHz

1 x C906 RISC-V core @ 700 MHz

1 x ARM Cortex-A53 core @ 1 GHz

8051 6KB MCU

0.5 TOPS NPU

Note that you cannot use the RISC-V and ARM cores at the same time. Instead the chip allows you to choose which cores will be active when the computer starts up.

Another feature that’s one-or-the-other-but-not-both are the USB ports. You can either use the USB Type-C port for power and data or use the USB 2.0 Type-A port for data. But you can’t use them both at the same time. Milk-V says you can switch which one is active with a terminal command.

Other features include:

2 x MIPI-CSI 2-lane connectors

1 x MIPI-DSI 4-lane connector

39 pre-soldered GPIO header pins

Milk-V says the board supports 5V/1A power input and features a couple of hardware buttons including a boot switch, recovery key, and reset key.

The Milk-V Duo S joins two other models in the Duo lineup. The original Duo and Duo 256M both have a different layout, with stick-shaped boards that measure 21 x 51mm (0.8″ x 2.1″) and no Ethernet jacks.

The Duo S has also twice as much RAM as the Duo 256M and four times as original Duo. But the Duo 256M has a higher-performance NPU with up to 1 TOPS of AI performance.

Platima says the Milk-V Duo S should begin shipping in March, 2024.

via LinuxGizmos

