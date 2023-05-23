A Chinese startup called Milk-V has begun selling computers with RISC-V processors in China, with plans to expand to the global market soon.
The company’s first product is the Milk-V Duo, a tiny single-board PC with a 1 GHz dual-core chip and a $9 starting price. A unnamed quad-core system with a StarFive JH7110 processor and a Raspberry Pi-like design is coming soon. And the company’s most powerful Milk-V Pioneer, which packs 64 RISC-V cores into a micro ATX motherboard.
The MILK-V Pioneer features a Sophon SG2042 processor, which features 64 T-Head XuanTie C920 64-bit CPU cores running at 2 GHz.
The board supports up to 128GB of 4-channel DDR4-3200 memory thanks to 4 DIMM slots and has 5 SATA connectors, two PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slots and a microSD card reader that can be used for storage.,
Other ports and connectors include:
- 1 x M.2 E-Key for wireless card
- 2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports
- 8 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports (10 Gbps)
- 24-pin ATX power connector
- 1 x PCIe x16 slot for graphics
The board measures 244 x 244mm (9.6″ x 9.6″) and should fit in most cases designed for micro-ATX motherboards.
MILK-V also plans to offer a “Pioneer Box” that comes with 64GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, an Intel X520-T2 network card (with two 10 GbE RJ45 ports), an AMD R5 230 graphics card (with HDMI, VGA, and DVI ports), and a 350 watt MSI A350 power supply as well as a case and cooling fan.
While the company is based on China, there are also plans to sell its products internationally via AliExpress. And Milk-V plans to launch a Crowd Supply crowdfunding campaign for the Milk-V Pioneer. The company has already published some source code and a CPU user manual to a Github repository, and says hardware schematics and 2D motherboard design files will also be shared before the crowdfunding campaign goes live.
According to Milk-V, the board should work with operating systems including Fedora, Debian, Ubuntu, Arch, and Deepin.
via TechPowerUp, Bret.dk, @MilkV_Official, and Sophon
There are calls beneath their twitter announcement of the RPi 3B+ form factor JH7110-based SBC for them to join forces with antmicro to produce a RISC-V compute module product like the arvsom.