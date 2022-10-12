Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

For the last few years Microsoft has divided its Surface Pro tablet lineup in half. The Surface Pro X line was powered by ARM-based chips from Qualcomm while the Surface Pro (standard) models featured Intel processors.

This fall Microsoft is shaking things up with the new Microsoft Surface Pro 9 which is available with Intel or ARM processor options. Prices start at $1000 for a model with an Intel Core i5-1235U processor or $1300 for a 5G version with a Microsoft SQ3 processor (based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8CX Gen 3).

That’s not to say that the processors are the only differences between the two versions of the tablet. While they look nearly identical thanks to nearly identical screens, bodies, and accessory support (including a Surface Pen and detachable keyboard covers), there are some pros and cons to each processor.

For example the model with the ARM-based Microsoft SQ3 chip supports 4G and 5G wireless networks and gets up to 25% longer battery life. But it has LPDDR4x RAM instead of LPDDR5, tops out at 16GB of memory instead of 32GB. And the Intel-powered models have Thunderbolt 4 ports, while the ARM version tops out at USB 3.2 speeds.

And then there’s the question of performance – Microsoft says the Surface Pro 9 with a 12th-gen Intel Core processor should deliver up to 50% better performance than a Surface Pro 8 with an 11th-gen chip. But the company notably does not make any performance claims for the Surface Pro 9 with 5G.

While that model does have a dedicated neural processing unit that brings support for real-time camera effects including background blur and eye contact, and Qualcomm says its 3rd-gen Snapdragon 8cx chip is much faster than the 2nd-gen, it’s likely that you’ll trade at least a bit of performance for longer battery life and increased connectivity if you opt for the ARM model.

Surface Pro 9 (Intel) Surface Pro 9 with 5G (ARM) Processor Intel Core i5-1235U

Intel Core i7-1255U Microsoft SQ 3 (Qualcomm Snapdragon 8CX Gen 3) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Adreno NPU No Neural Processing Unit Display 13” PixelSense™ Flow Display

2880 X 1920 (267 PPI)

sRGB and Vivid Refresh rate up to 120Hz (Dynamic refresh rate supported)

3:2 aspect ratio

1200:1 contrast ratio

Adaptive Color

Auto Color Management supported

10-point multi-touch

Dolby Vision IQ support

Gorilla Glass 5 13” PixelSense™ Flow Display

2880 X 1920 (267 PPI)

sRGB and Vivid Refresh rate up to 120Hz (Dynamic refresh rate supported)

3:2 aspect ratio

1200:1 contrast ratio

Adaptive Color

10-point multi-touch

Dolby Vision IQ support

Gorilla Glass 5 RAM 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB

LPDDR5 8GB or 16GB

LPDDR4x Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

Removable SSD 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB

Removable SSD Battery 47.7 Wh

Up to 15.5 hours 47.7 Wh

Up to 19 hours Security TPM 2.0

Windows Hello face login Microsoft Pluton security chip

Windows Hello face login Cameras 10MP rear with auto-focus and 4K video support

1080p front-facing Audio 2W stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos sound

Dual far-field studio mics Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C

1 x Surface Connect port

1 x Surface Type Cover port 2 x USB 3.2 Type-C

1 x Surface Connect port

1 x Surface keyboard port

1 x nano SIM card slot Wireless WiFi 6E

BT 5.1 WiFi 6E

BT 5.1

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou

NanoSIM and eSIM

5G-NR NSA (mmWave): Release 15 DL 64 QAM up to 4.2 Gbps 4xDL CA (400MHz), 2×2 MIMO

5G-NR NSA (mmWave): Release 15 UL 64 QAM, 2xUL CA (200MHz), 2×2 MIMO

5G-NR NSA (mmWave) Bands: n257, n260, n261

Gigabit LTE – A Pro Release 15 with 4×4 MIMO and LAA

LTE DL Cat 20, 256 QAM up to 2Gbps, 5xDL CA

LTE UL Cat 13, 64 QAM Contiguous 2X ULCA

LTE Bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71

WCDMA: 1,2,5,8 Sensors Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Accelerometer

Magnetometer

Ambient Color sensor Material Aluminum Colors Sapphire

Forest

Platinum

Graphite Platinum Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3mm

11.3″ x 8.2″ x 0.4″ Weight 879 grams

1.94 pounds 883 grams

1.95 pounds Starting price $1000 $1300