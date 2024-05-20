Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Microsoft is taking pre-orders for its new 7th-gen Surface Laptop. Prices start at $1000 for a model with a 13.8 inch display or $1300 for models with a 15 inch screen. But it’s not just the bigger screen that drives up the price.

The smaller model is available with a choice of Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus or Snapdragon X Elite chips, while the larger version ships standard with the higher-performance Elite processor. But all models are Copilot+ PCs that should deliver strong performance, long battery life, and support for the new AI experiences Microsoft has baked into Windows.

Those experiences include Recall, a tool that keeps track of everything you do on your computer and makes it easy to search for things even if you don’t know which app you were using or what website you were visiting, enhanced Windows Studio Effects during video conferencing calls, support for providing live captions (and language translations) for video calls, and support for upscaling low-resolution images using Windows Photos.

But perhaps more exciting for folks who don’t care about any of those things is that Microsoft says that not only are these new Snapdragon X chips the fastest from Qualcomm to date, but Windows 11 has a new “Prism” emulation layer that means apps don’t need to be compiled to run natively on ARM-based processors to perform well. The company says it’s similar to the Rosetta 2 software that Apple used to allow Intel apps to run smoothly on Macs with Apple Silicon when that company was transitioning from one architecture to the next, and works just as efficiently.

So while these aren’t the first Surface computers with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, they might be among the first that are actually worth buying. It’s noteworthy that Microsoft isn’t even unveiling any Intel or AMD models yet – although it’s likely that we could see some later this year after one or both of those companies launch new chips with next-gen NPUs capable of delivering the 40+ TOPS of AI performance that Microsoft requires for Copilot+ branded PCs.

Another nice upgrade? The new Surface Laptop ships standard with at least 16GB of RAM. Microsoft says the new models also have more ports, a haptic touchpad, support for WiFi 7, and that they’re up to 86% faster than the 5th-gen Surface Laptop.

There’s also a Copilot key on the keyboard now, so that’s a thing too.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new Surface Laptop 13.8″ and 15″ models:

Surface Laptop 13.8″ Surface Laptop 15 Display 13.8 inches

2304 x 1536 pixels (201 ppi)

120 Hz dynamic refresh rate

3:2 aspect ratio

1400:1 contrast ratio

Adaptive Color

Adaptive Contrast

Auto color management

Dolby Vision IQ

10-point multitouch

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 15 inches

2496 x 1664 pixels (201 ppi)

120 Hz dynamic refresh rate

3:2 aspect ratio

1300:1 contrast ratio

Adaptive Color

Adaptive Contrast

Auto color management

Dolby Vision IQ

10-point multitouch

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Qualcomm Adreno NPU Qualcomm Hexagon (45 TOPS) RAM 16GB or 32GB

LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Removable Battery Up to 20 hours local video playback

Up to 13 hours active web use Up to 22 hours local video playback

Up to 15 hours active web use Ports 2 x USB4 (DisplayPort 1.4, USB-PD)

1 x USB 3.1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Surface Connect Wireless WiFi 7

Bluetooth 5.4 Audio Omnisonic Speakers

Dual Studio Mics Webcam FHD Surface Studio Camera Security Windows Hello face authentication

Pluton TPM 2.0 security chip Dimensions 301 x 220 x 18mm

11.85″ x 8.67″ x 0.69″ 329 x 239 x 18mm

12.96″ x 9.41″ x 0.72″ Weight 1.34 kg

2.96 pounds 1.66 kg

3.67 pounds

