The first Windows PCs with Qualcomm Snapdragon X chips are on the way, and Microsoft says they’ll be the first in a new line of Copilot+ PCs capable of supporting a next-gen version of Windows 11 with several major new features. The first models go up for pre-order today for $999 and up, and should be available beginning June 18, 2024.

While a big part of today’s announcement is that Microsoft is positioning these as the first Copilot+ branded computers that will support the company’s enhanced AI features for Windows 11, there’s another important upgrade that could finally put Qualcomm’s ARM-based processors on a level playing field with Intel and AMD processors: better support for running legacy x86 apps on computers with ARM chips. Microsoft says Copilot+ PCs will offer long battery life while delivering better performance than a MacBook Air with an M3 chip. And they’ll support a number of new AI experiences.

Copilot+ PC hardware

In a nutshell, Microsoft says a Copilot+ PC needs to meet the following requirements:

16GB of RAM or more

256GB of solid state storage or more

Integrated NPU with 40+ TOPS of AI performance

Every major PC maker has partnered with Microsoft to deliver Copilot+ PCs, and the first computers to meet those specifications will all be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Plus or Snapdragon X Elite processors. But during Microsoft’s announcement, the company was careful to include comments from Intel and AMD noting that they fully support the Copilot+ initiative, suggesting that we’ll see Copilot+ PCs with chips from those companies in the future.

But starting with Snapdragon chips means that in addition to a high-performance NPU, the new systems will also have energy-efficient processors with strong single-core and multi-core CPU performance and a high-performance integrated GPU as well.

And while performance will likely be best for apps that are compiled to run natively on ARM-based chips (including Chrome, Photoshop, and Spotify), Microsoft says it’s built a new emulation tool called Prism that works like Apple’s Rosetta 2, allowing x86 application to run quickly and efficiently on systems with Snapdragon X processors.

Microsoft says you can expect up to 18 hours of battery life while web browsing, or up to 22 hours of battery life during offline video playback from a Copilot+ PC. And the company says to expect systems with these new chips to offer 23% faster peak performance than an Apple MacBook Air with an M3 processor, or 58% faster sustained performance.

Keep in mind that Microsoft didn’t spell out which Snapdragon chip delivers those results, or what benchmarks it was running. So take those promises with a grain of salt.

Copilot+ PC software

So what exactly are you supposed to use that shiny new NPU on a Copilot+ PC for? Microsoft laid out a number of examples, but in a nutshell the company is building 40+ AI models into Windows 11, enabling support for AI-enhanced capabilities in a wide range of activities, many of which will leverage your computer’s hardware for on-device processing (which means nothing needs to be sent to the cloud, helping speed things up and potentially addressing some privacy and security concerns).

For example, there’s a new CoCreator feature that will let you do some of the things we’ve come to expect from cloud-based AI services including generating images from text-based prompts.

But here are some of the other things Microsoft showcased during its launch event:

Recall : Formerly known by the codename AI Explorer, this feature allows Windows to keep track of pretty much everything you do on your computer, meaning you don’t have to take notes, remember what web page you were visiting, which app you were using, etc. For example, you can use text-based prompts to ask to see all of the blue dresses you were looking at when considering a purchase. It can find results from the web, Pinterest, etc. And it can find messages no matter which chat app you were using for different conversations. There’s also a timeline feature that lets you scroll through your history.

Windows Photos : Copilot+ PCs can upscale your old photos to create higher-resolution images.

: Copilot+ PCs can upscale your old photos to create higher-resolution images. Gaming : By leveraging the NPU, Copilot can help you by providing tips as you play without affecting GPU resources. It will see where you are in a game and offer context-based suggestions.

: By leveraging the NPU, Copilot can help you by providing tips as you play without affecting GPU resources. It will see where you are in a game and offer context-based suggestions. Live Captions : An updated version of this feature can help supply captions for video or video calls in real-time, and even offer translation between more than 40 languages.

: An updated version of this feature can help supply captions for video or video calls in real-time, and even offer translation between more than 40 languages. Studio Effects : Microsoft already offers enhanced background blur, eye-correction, noise reduction, and auto-framing for PCs with the latest Intel and AMD processors featuring NPUs. Copilot+ will add even more features including additional filters.

: Microsoft already offers enhanced background blur, eye-correction, noise reduction, and auto-framing for PCs with the latest Intel and AMD processors featuring NPUs. Copilot+ will add even more features including additional filters. Third-party apps: The NPUs can also be leveraged for third-party software like Adobe Photoshop and DaVinci Resolve for quicker, more efficient rendering or image and video effects like color correction or background removal.

Recall, specifically, sounds like it could be a privacy nightmare if your data were sent to the cloud for processing. But Microsoft says it’s committed to “responsible AI.” In addition to leveraging the NPU for local processing, the company promises that your data will not be used to train AI models, and users an exclude apps from Recall and/or delete specific content.

That said, Copilot+ PCs will be able to tap into Microsoft’s Azure cloud services for some tasks that may not be possible using only on-device hardware. And Microsoft is being a little vague about which of the new features it’s announced will run entirely locally and which will require offloading some processing to the cloud.

via Qualcomm, Windows Blog, Engadget Live Blog and The Verge Live Blog

