The Surface Laptop Go has been Microsoft’s thinnest, lightest, and cheapest laptop since the first model launched in 2020 for $550 and up.

The new Surface Laptop Go 3 keeps the thin and light parts, but brings a significant performance boost thanks to a move to a 12th-gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor and at least 8GB of RAM. But it also brings a price hike: the new model starts at $800, putting it into direct competition with mid-range thin and light laptops from a number of PC makers.

Microsoft says the newest member of its Surface Laptop Go lineup keeps some of the features that made its predecessors stand out, including a 12.4 inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a compact design that weighs less than 2.5 pounds and measures just 0.62 inches thick, and a Windows Hello-compatible Fingerprint reader built into the power button.

But in addition to the new processor, which Microsoft says is 88% faster than the Core i5-1035G1 chip used in the 2020 model, the new Surface Laptop Go 3 brings memory and storage upgrades. Sadly, the webcam hasn’t been updated – it’s still just as 720p camera.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is available for pre-order now, and should be available beginning October 3, 2023.

Here’s how the Surface Laptop Go 3 stacks up against its predecessors:

Surface Laptop Go 3 (2023)Surface Laptop Go 2 (2022)Surface Laptop Go (2020)
Display12.4 inches
1536 x 1024 pixels
3:2 aspect ratio
148 ppi
touchscreen
ProcessorIntel Core i5-1235U
10 cores / 12 threads
(2 P-cores / 8 E-cores)
Up to 4.4 GHz
15W – 55W		Intel Core i5-1135G7
4 cores / 8 threads
Up to 4.2 GHz
15W TDP		Intel Core i5-1035G1
4 cores / 8 threads
Up to 3.6 GHz
15W TDP
GraphicsIntel Iris Xe
80 execution units
1.2 GHz max		Intel Iris Xe
80 execution units
1.3 GHz max		Intel UHD for 10th-gen
300 MHz base / 1.05 GHz max
RAMLPDDR5
8GB or 16GB		LPDDR4x
4GB or 8GB		LPDDR4x
4GB or 8GB
StorageSSD (removable)
256GB		SSD (removable)
128GB or 256GB		64GB eMMC
or
128GB or 256GB SSD
Ports1 x USB 3.2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x Surface Connect		1 x USB Type-C
1 x USB Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x Surface Connect		1 x USB Type-C
1 x USB Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x Surface Connect
WirelessWiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
Battery41 Wh
Up to 15 hours		41 Wh
Up to 13.5 hours		Up to 13 hours
Charger39W power supply
Webcam720p
Dual far-field Studio Mics
SpeakersOmnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium
SecurityFingerprint sensor (in power button)
MaterialsAluminum top & polycarbonate base
ColorsSage, Ice Blue, Sandstone, and PlatinumIce Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum
Dimensions278.2 x 205.7 x 15.7mm
10.95″ x 8.1″ x 0.62″
Weight2.49 pounds2.48 pounds2.45 pounds
Price8GB / 256GB for $800
16GB / 256GB for $1000		4GB / 128GB for $600
8GB / 128GB for $700
8GB / 256GB for $800		4GB / 64GB for $550
8GB / 128GB for $700
8GB / 256GB for $900

  1. I was mildly interested until I saw the screen resolution. That’s just not cutting it for me.

    Reply