The Surface Laptop Go has been Microsoft’s thinnest, lightest, and cheapest laptop since the first model launched in 2020 for $550 and up.

The new Surface Laptop Go 3 keeps the thin and light parts, but brings a significant performance boost thanks to a move to a 12th-gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor and at least 8GB of RAM. But it also brings a price hike: the new model starts at $800, putting it into direct competition with mid-range thin and light laptops from a number of PC makers.

Microsoft says the newest member of its Surface Laptop Go lineup keeps some of the features that made its predecessors stand out, including a 12.4 inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a compact design that weighs less than 2.5 pounds and measures just 0.62 inches thick, and a Windows Hello-compatible Fingerprint reader built into the power button.

But in addition to the new processor, which Microsoft says is 88% faster than the Core i5-1035G1 chip used in the 2020 model, the new Surface Laptop Go 3 brings memory and storage upgrades. Sadly, the webcam hasn’t been updated – it’s still just as 720p camera.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is available for pre-order now, and should be available beginning October 3, 2023.

Here’s how the Surface Laptop Go 3 stacks up against its predecessors:

Surface Laptop Go 3 (2023) Surface Laptop Go 2 (2022) Surface Laptop Go (2020) Display 12.4 inches

1536 x 1024 pixels

3:2 aspect ratio

148 ppi

touchscreen Processor Intel Core i5-1235U

10 cores / 12 threads

(2 P-cores / 8 E-cores)

Up to 4.4 GHz

15W – 55W Intel Core i5-1135G7

4 cores / 8 threads

Up to 4.2 GHz

15W TDP Intel Core i5-1035G1

4 cores / 8 threads

Up to 3.6 GHz

15W TDP Graphics Intel Iris Xe

80 execution units

1.2 GHz max Intel Iris Xe

80 execution units

1.3 GHz max Intel UHD for 10th-gen

300 MHz base / 1.05 GHz max RAM LPDDR5

8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x

4GB or 8GB LPDDR4x

4GB or 8GB Storage SSD (removable)

256GB SSD (removable)

128GB or 256GB 64GB eMMC

or

128GB or 256GB SSD Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Surface Connect 1 x USB Type-C

1 x USB Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Surface Connect 1 x USB Type-C

1 x USB Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Surface Connect Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Battery 41 Wh

Up to 15 hours 41 Wh

Up to 13.5 hours Up to 13 hours Charger 39W power supply Webcam 720p

Dual far-field Studio Mics Speakers Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium Security Fingerprint sensor (in power button) Materials Aluminum top & polycarbonate base Colors Sage, Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum Dimensions 278.2 x 205.7 x 15.7mm

10.95″ x 8.1″ x 0.62″ Weight 2.49 pounds 2.48 pounds 2.45 pounds Price 8GB / 256GB for $800

16GB / 256GB for $1000 4GB / 128GB for $600

8GB / 128GB for $700

8GB / 256GB for $800 4GB / 64GB for $550

8GB / 128GB for $700

8GB / 256GB for $900

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.