The Surface Laptop Go has been Microsoft’s thinnest, lightest, and cheapest laptop since the first model launched in 2020 for $550 and up.
The new Surface Laptop Go 3 keeps the thin and light parts, but brings a significant performance boost thanks to a move to a 12th-gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor and at least 8GB of RAM. But it also brings a price hike: the new model starts at $800, putting it into direct competition with mid-range thin and light laptops from a number of PC makers.
Microsoft says the newest member of its Surface Laptop Go lineup keeps some of the features that made its predecessors stand out, including a 12.4 inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a compact design that weighs less than 2.5 pounds and measures just 0.62 inches thick, and a Windows Hello-compatible Fingerprint reader built into the power button.
But in addition to the new processor, which Microsoft says is 88% faster than the Core i5-1035G1 chip used in the 2020 model, the new Surface Laptop Go 3 brings memory and storage upgrades. Sadly, the webcam hasn’t been updated – it’s still just as 720p camera.
The Surface Laptop Go 3 is available for pre-order now, and should be available beginning October 3, 2023.
Here’s how the Surface Laptop Go 3 stacks up against its predecessors:
|Surface Laptop Go 3 (2023)
|Surface Laptop Go 2 (2022)
|Surface Laptop Go (2020)
|Display
|12.4 inches
1536 x 1024 pixels
3:2 aspect ratio
148 ppi
touchscreen
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-1235U
10 cores / 12 threads
(2 P-cores / 8 E-cores)
Up to 4.4 GHz
15W – 55W
|Intel Core i5-1135G7
4 cores / 8 threads
Up to 4.2 GHz
15W TDP
|Intel Core i5-1035G1
4 cores / 8 threads
Up to 3.6 GHz
15W TDP
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
80 execution units
1.2 GHz max
|Intel Iris Xe
80 execution units
1.3 GHz max
|Intel UHD for 10th-gen
300 MHz base / 1.05 GHz max
|RAM
|LPDDR5
8GB or 16GB
|LPDDR4x
4GB or 8GB
|LPDDR4x
4GB or 8GB
|Storage
|SSD (removable)
256GB
|SSD (removable)
128GB or 256GB
|64GB eMMC
or
128GB or 256GB SSD
|Ports
|1 x USB 3.2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x Surface Connect
|1 x USB Type-C
1 x USB Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x Surface Connect
|1 x USB Type-C
1 x USB Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x Surface Connect
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
|Battery
|41 Wh
Up to 15 hours
|41 Wh
Up to 13.5 hours
|Up to 13 hours
|Charger
|39W power supply
|Webcam
|720p
Dual far-field Studio Mics
|Speakers
|Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor (in power button)
|Materials
|Aluminum top & polycarbonate base
|Colors
|Sage, Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum
|Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum
|Dimensions
|278.2 x 205.7 x 15.7mm
10.95″ x 8.1″ x 0.62″
|Weight
|2.49 pounds
|2.48 pounds
|2.45 pounds
|Price
|8GB / 256GB for $800
16GB / 256GB for $1000
|4GB / 128GB for $600
8GB / 128GB for $700
8GB / 256GB for $800
|4GB / 64GB for $550
8GB / 128GB for $700
8GB / 256GB for $900
I was mildly interested until I saw the screen resolution. That’s just not cutting it for me.