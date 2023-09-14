Microsoft is holding an event on September 21 to unveil next-gen Surface devices. But thanks to a series of leaks, we already had a pretty good idea that Microsoft plans to announced updates to at least two of its laptops: the Surface Laptop Go and Surface Laptop Studio as well as a new Surface Go tablet.

Now WinFuture has rounded up leaked pictures and specs that give us a better look at Microsoft’s upcoming Surface devices.

According to Winfuture, the new Surface Laptop Studio 2 will have a similar design to the original Surface Laptop Studio, with a 14.4 inch, 2400 x 1600 pixel, 120 Hz touchscreen display with pen support and a design that lets you use the computer as a laptop, tablet, or in an easel-like mode with the screen pulled forward over the keyboard.

But Microsoft is said to be updating the processor from 11th-gen to 13th-gen Intel processors, with new models available with up to an Intel Core i7-13800H processor.

Other changes include support for up to 64GB of RAM (the previous model topped out at 32GB) and a move to NVIDIA GeForce 40-series graphics with up to an RTX 4060 discrete GPU. Entry-level configurations only have Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics though.

While the overall design hasn’t changed much, Microsoft is said to be adding a microSD card reader and full-sized USB Type-A port to the 2nd-gen Surface Laptop Studio.

The new Surface Laptop Go 3, meanwhile, appears to look nearly identical to the previous-gen model, but this year’s version gets a spec bump from a Core i5-1135G& processor to a Core i5-1235U chip.

Like its predecessor, the laptop has a 12.45 inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid state storage.

You can find more details about both of the upcoming laptops, additional pictures, and leaked European pricing information at WinFuture. Both laptops should be available for purchase in early October.

