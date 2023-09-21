As expected, Microsoft’s new Surface Go 4 is a compact tablet that should bring a big speed boost over the Surface Go 3, thanks to Intel N200 Alder Lake-N processor, which Microsoft says delivers up to 80% faster performance than the Pentium Gold 6500Y and Core i3-10100Y chips used in that model.
That’s the good news. The bad news? Microsoft has introduced the Surface Go 4 for Business, but the company hasn’t announced any plans to sell the tablet directly to consumers yet.
Like all Surface tablets, the Surface Go 4 is positioned as a 2-in-1 device, with support for an optional Surface Go Type Cover or Signature Type Cover with an integrated keyboard as well as support for a Surface Pen, Classroom Pen, Business Pen, or other digital pens that support the Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0.
The tablet has a built-in kickstand that can be adjusted at angles up to 165 degrees, and a magnesium chassis that only comes in a single color (so far): platinum.
Positioned for business and education usage, the tablet ships with Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro and comes with a 24W power supply. Microsoft says users should get “up to” 12.5 hours of battery life, but it’s probably best to take that claim with a grain of salt if you’re doing anything more demanding than playing videos.
Here’s how the new tablet stacks up against its predecessor:
|Surface Go 4 for Business
|Surface Go 3
|Display
|10.5 inches
PixelSense
1920 x 1280 pixels
220 ppi
3:2 aspect ratio
10-point multitouch
Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|Intel N200
4-cores / 4-threads
Up to 3.7 GHz
6W
Intel 7
|Intel Core i3-10110Y
2-cores / 4-threads
Up to 3.9 GHz
5W
14nm
or
Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y
2-cores / 4-threads
Up to 3.4 GHz
5W
14nm
|Graphics
|Intel UHD (32 eu, up to 750 MHz)
|Intel UHD 615 (24 eu, 300MHz – 1 GHz)
Intel UHD 615 (23 eu, 300 MHz – 900 MHz)
|RAM
|8GB
LPDDR5
|4GB or 8GB
LPDDR3
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB, or 256GB
UFS
|64GB eMMC
or
128GB SSD
256GB SSD (LTE model)
|Ports
|1 x USB 3.1 Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSDXC card reader
1 x Surface Type Cover port
1 x Surface Connect port
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
4G LTE (optional)
|Sensors
|Ambient Light
Accelerometer
Gyroscrope
Magnetometer
|Cameras
|8MP (1080p) rear
1080p / IR front
|8MP (1080p) rear
5MP (1080p) IR front
|Audio
|2W stereo speakers
2 x far-field Studio Mics
|Dimensions
|245 x 175 x 8.3mm
9.7″ x 6.9″ x 0.3″
|Weight
|521 grams
1.15 pounds
|544 grams
1.2 pounds
Interestingly, Microsoft isn’t showing a 4G LTE or 5G option for the new tablet, but it’s possible that we could see some sort of cellular option added in the future.
Prices for the Surface Go 4 for Business are expected to start at $579 for a model with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (for business customers)