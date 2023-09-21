As expected, Microsoft’s new Surface Go 4 is a compact tablet that should bring a big speed boost over the Surface Go 3, thanks to Intel N200 Alder Lake-N processor, which Microsoft says delivers up to 80% faster performance than the Pentium Gold 6500Y and Core i3-10100Y chips used in that model.

That’s the good news. The bad news? Microsoft has introduced the Surface Go 4 for Business, but the company hasn’t announced any plans to sell the tablet directly to consumers yet.

Like all Surface tablets, the Surface Go 4 is positioned as a 2-in-1 device, with support for an optional Surface Go Type Cover or Signature Type Cover with an integrated keyboard as well as support for a Surface Pen, Classroom Pen, Business Pen, or other digital pens that support the Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0.

The tablet has a built-in kickstand that can be adjusted at angles up to 165 degrees, and a magnesium chassis that only comes in a single color (so far): platinum.

Positioned for business and education usage, the tablet ships with Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro and comes with a 24W power supply. Microsoft says users should get “up to” 12.5 hours of battery life, but it’s probably best to take that claim with a grain of salt if you’re doing anything more demanding than playing videos.

Here’s how the new tablet stacks up against its predecessor:

Surface Go 4 for Business Surface Go 3 Display 10.5 inches

PixelSense

1920 x 1280 pixels

220 ppi

3:2 aspect ratio

10-point multitouch

Gorilla Glass 3 Processor Intel N200

4-cores / 4-threads

Up to 3.7 GHz

6W

Intel 7 Intel Core i3-10110Y

2-cores / 4-threads

Up to 3.9 GHz

5W

14nm

or

Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y

2-cores / 4-threads

Up to 3.4 GHz

5W

14nm Graphics Intel UHD (32 eu, up to 750 MHz) Intel UHD 615 (24 eu, 300MHz – 1 GHz)

Intel UHD 615 (23 eu, 300 MHz – 900 MHz) RAM 8GB

LPDDR5 4GB or 8GB

LPDDR3 Storage 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

UFS 64GB eMMC

or

128GB SSD

256GB SSD (LTE model) Ports 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSDXC card reader

1 x Surface Type Cover port

1 x Surface Connect port Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

4G LTE (optional) Sensors Ambient Light

Accelerometer

Gyroscrope

Magnetometer Cameras 8MP (1080p) rear

1080p / IR front 8MP (1080p) rear

5MP (1080p) IR front Audio 2W stereo speakers

2 x far-field Studio Mics Dimensions 245 x 175 x 8.3mm

9.7″ x 6.9″ x 0.3″ Weight 521 grams

1.15 pounds 544 grams

1.2 pounds

Interestingly, Microsoft isn’t showing a 4G LTE or 5G option for the new tablet, but it’s possible that we could see some sort of cellular option added in the future.

Prices for the Surface Go 4 for Business are expected to start at $579 for a model with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (for business customers)

