Microsoft has included a dedicated Photos app with Windows for more than a decades, after first launching the app with Windows 8 in 2012. But now the company is introducing another way to view your images with a Gallery view in File Explorer.

It’s making its debut in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23435, which is rolling out to members of the Windows Insider program on the Dev Channel.

Gallery shows your most recent photos in a fashion that’s similar to the gallery or camera roll views you might see on smartphones and tablets. There’s a Collection drop-don menu that lets you select folders with photos that you want to see in the gallery.

The Gallery view can also be accessed from the file picker dialog, making it easier to see previews of images before adding them to a document or uploading them to a website.

You can find other changes in the latest Windows 11 Insider Dev Channel release in Microsoft’s announcement.