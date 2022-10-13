Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Microsoft’s Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook apps have been bundled together under the Microsoft Office brand for more than three decades. But Microsoft is planning a rebrand in the coming months.

Goodbye Microsoft Office. Hello Microsoft 365.

Microsoft says the change will hit Office.com in November, before rolling out to Office for Windows and the Office mobile apps for Android and iOS in January. You can expect new icons and “a new look” as well as a new name.

The Microsoft 365 name isn’t entirely new. Microsoft has been using that name for its subscription-based version of Office for the past few years (previously that subscription had been known as Office 365).

So does this move mean that Microsoft is moving to a subscription-only model? Not exactly… or at least not yet.

Microsoft says customers who would prefer to make a one-time purchase will still be able to buy Office 2021 or Office LTSC plans to get Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook. But there’s no word on whether the next major release of Office will be available as a one-time purchase or if you’ll have to pay for a subscription.

