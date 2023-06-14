Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Microsoft is the latest major tech company to jump on the repair-it-yourself bandwagon. You can now buy replacement parts for components in some recent Surface tablets, laptops, and all-in-one PCs.

The company says the goal is to make it easier for “technically inclined consumers” to perform out-of-warranty repairs without taking their products to a shop or paying to ship their products to Microsoft for repairs. But only a limited number of replacement parts are available so far… and some of them are kind of expensive.

For example, if you want to replace a broken Surface Pro 9 display, you’ll need to spend $350. A replacement battery for the same tablet runs $238. There are some cheaper components though, like cameras, speakers, and kickstands.

Meanwhile, if you have an older device, your options for replacement parts may be more limited. The only Surface Pro 7 part Microsoft is selling at the moment is the Kickstand, for example. And that tablet, which was released in 2019, is probably more likely to be out-of-warranty and in need of repairs than newer tablets like the Surface Pro 8 and 9 which Microsoft does sell more parts for.

Still, it’s nice to see Microsoft offering official replacement parts, as well as service guides with step-by-step instructions for completing specific repairs. Microsoft has also partnered with iFixit to sell official tools that can be used to perform certain repairs.

Microsoft says replacement parts are available from the Microsoft Store in the US, Canada, and France, while commercial sellers in all countries where Surface products are sold can also distribute these spare parts.

You can find more details, including a complete list of spare parts that are currently available, in a Microsoft blog post. Or check out the Microsoft Store’s Surface repair & replacement parts page for pricing and availability.

