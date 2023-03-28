Microsoft has been trying for years to developed a streamlined version of Windows that isn’t bogged down by decades of legacy code, as a way to better compete with modern operating systems like Android, iOS, and ChromeOS.

After scrapping several earlier projects, the company is now said to be working on a new project code-named CorePC that could allow Microsoft to divide Windows into a set of modular components, making it possible to release different versions of Windows for different devices. Another key part of CorePC? According to a report from Windows Central, it will bring state separation to Windows, which means that core operating system files will be stored to a different partition from hardware drivers, program files and user data.

Among other things, this can make the operating system more secure by placing system files in a read-only partition that’s separated from program files and user data.

It an also lead to quicker operating system updates by enabling support for A/B partitions like those used by Chromebooks and recent Android devices. This allows a device to download operating system updates in the background, write those changes to a separate partition, and then switch from the A system partition to the B partition the next time you boot your computer rather than writing a bunch of changes to disk the next time you reboot.

Microsoft had planned to bring State Separation to Windows with the launch of Windows 10X a few years ago, and the company explained some of the benefits in a presentation about that operating system (which was eventually canceled before it was ever released to the public).

There’s no guarantee that this new CorePC project will ever see the light of day either. Microsoft has canceled similar projects in the past, like the ill-fated Windows Core OS.

But unlike Windows RT, Windows 10X, and Windows 10 and 11 in S mode, CorePC won’t necessarily strip away support for legacy Windows apps and force users to install Windows Store apps.

Some versions of Windows based on CorePC might do that – Windows Central says that Microsoft is testing a version of Windows that “only runs Edge, web apps, android apps, and Office apps” that would be designed for cheap PCs for the education market, and which could take up as little as 1/4th as much space as Windows 11 SE.

That could make future Windows devices truly competitive with ChromeOS, which can run reasonably well on inexpensive hardware with as little as 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

But not all versions of Windows based on CorePC will be lightweight. The idea is to separate out different parts of the operating system into modules, allowing Microsoft to offer multiple versions of the OS that are appropriate for different devices.

Microsoft is said to be starting with the idea of delivering a full desktop experience, complete with support for Win32 apps, Microsoft Store apps, Progressive Web Apps, and support for features like the Windows Subsystems for Linux and Android.

But the modular nature of CorePC means that you can strip out some of the features you don’t need for entry-level hardware, devices meant for the business or education market, or depending on whether a PC is a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer, among other things.

In other words, if CorePC pans out… you might never really notice it, since your next computer may support all the apps and features as your current one. And that’s why the thing I’m most intrigued by is the move to put system files in their own partition, as that could have a big impact on security, reliability, and the speed of installing OS updates, which is something you really might notice.

Of course, if it’s not implemented properly, it could also introduce all sorts of compatibility with older Windows apps if they aren’t updated by their developers. So we could have that to look forward to as well.

via Windows Central