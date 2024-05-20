Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The new Microsoft Surface Pro is up for pre-order for $1000 and up, and it’s expected to be available beginning June 18, 2024.

Microsoft is positioning the 11th-gen Surface Pro as the first to be a Copilot+ PC with an integrated NPU capable of delivering next-gen AI capabilities. But the new tablet also stands out as the first with optional support for an OLED display, and it’s the first to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus or Snapdragon X Elite processor options, which Microsoft brings faster performance and longer battery life.

One thing to keep in mind is that the OLED display option will cost you: not only do you have to pay extra for a screen with a higher contrast ratio and higher blacks, but at the moment the only way to get that screen is to pay for a Surface Pro with a Snapdragon X Elite processor and 512GB of storage. That means that in addition to paying for a premium screen, you have to pay for a premium processor and more storage than you’d get from an entry-level model, so prices start at $1500 (or $500 more than you’d pay for an entry-level model with a Snapdragon X Plus chip, an LCD display, and 256GB of storage).

Fortunately, aside from the fact that the OLED model also has a slightly larger battery, the two tablets are pretty much identical in most other respects. They’re both available with 16GB or 32GB of RAM and 256GB to 1TB of storage. They both have 1440p front-facing cameras and 10.5MP rear cameras. And they both support WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity (models with 5G cellular support are coming later this year).

Microsoft has also introduced a new Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with a haptic touchpad, a bold keyset, and support for use while connected to a Surface Pro tablet or detached and used as a standalone wireless keyboard.

Surface Pro with LCD display Surface Pro with OLED display Display 13 inches

2280 x 1920 pixels (267 ppi)

120 Hz dynamic refresh rate

3:2 aspect ratio

1200:1 contrast ratio

Adaptive Color

Adaptive Contrast

Auto Color management

Dolby Vision IQ

10-point multitouch

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 13 inches

2280 x 1920 pixels (267 ppi)

120 Hz dynamic refresh rate

3:2 aspect ratio

1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

Adaptive Color

Adaptive Contrast

Auto Color management

Dolby Vision IQ

10-point multitouch

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Qualcomm Adreno NPU Qualcomm Hexagon (45 TOPS) RAM 16GB or 32GB

LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Removable Battery 48 Wh

Up to 14 hours local video playback

Up to 10 hours active web use 53 Wh

Up to 14 hours local video playback

Up to 10 hours active web use Ports 2 x USB4 (DisplayPort 1.4, USB-PD)

1 x Surface Connect Wireless WiFi 7

Bluetooth 5.4

Optional: 5G (coming later this year) Audio Stereo 2W Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Dual Studio Mics Cameras 1440p Quad HD Surface Studio front-facing camera

10.5MP rear-facing camera Security Windows Hello face authentication

Pluton TPM 2.0 security chip Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3mm

11.3″ x 8.2″ X 0.37″ Weight 895 grams

1.97 pounds Starting Price $1000 $1500

