The new Microsoft Surface Pro is up for pre-order for $1000 and up, and it’s expected to be available beginning June 18, 2024.
Microsoft is positioning the 11th-gen Surface Pro as the first to be a Copilot+ PC with an integrated NPU capable of delivering next-gen AI capabilities. But the new tablet also stands out as the first with optional support for an OLED display, and it’s the first to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus or Snapdragon X Elite processor options, which Microsoft brings faster performance and longer battery life.
One thing to keep in mind is that the OLED display option will cost you: not only do you have to pay extra for a screen with a higher contrast ratio and higher blacks, but at the moment the only way to get that screen is to pay for a Surface Pro with a Snapdragon X Elite processor and 512GB of storage. That means that in addition to paying for a premium screen, you have to pay for a premium processor and more storage than you’d get from an entry-level model, so prices start at $1500 (or $500 more than you’d pay for an entry-level model with a Snapdragon X Plus chip, an LCD display, and 256GB of storage).
Fortunately, aside from the fact that the OLED model also has a slightly larger battery, the two tablets are pretty much identical in most other respects. They’re both available with 16GB or 32GB of RAM and 256GB to 1TB of storage. They both have 1440p front-facing cameras and 10.5MP rear cameras. And they both support WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity (models with 5G cellular support are coming later this year).
Microsoft has also introduced a new Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with a haptic touchpad, a bold keyset, and support for use while connected to a Surface Pro tablet or detached and used as a standalone wireless keyboard.
|Surface Pro with LCD display
|Surface Pro with OLED display
|Display
|13 inches
2280 x 1920 pixels (267 ppi)
120 Hz dynamic refresh rate
3:2 aspect ratio
1200:1 contrast ratio
Adaptive Color
Adaptive Contrast
Auto Color management
Dolby Vision IQ
10-point multitouch
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|13 inches
2280 x 1920 pixels (267 ppi)
120 Hz dynamic refresh rate
3:2 aspect ratio
1,000,000:1 contrast ratio
Adaptive Color
Adaptive Contrast
Auto Color management
Dolby Vision IQ
10-point multitouch
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
|GPU
|Qualcomm Adreno
|NPU
|Qualcomm Hexagon (45 TOPS)
|RAM
|16GB or 32GB
LPDDR5x
|Storage
|256GB, 512GB, or 1TB
PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Removable
|Battery
|48 Wh
Up to 14 hours local video playback
Up to 10 hours active web use
|53 Wh
Up to 14 hours local video playback
Up to 10 hours active web use
|Ports
|2 x USB4 (DisplayPort 1.4, USB-PD)
1 x Surface Connect
|Wireless
|WiFi 7
Bluetooth 5.4
Optional: 5G (coming later this year)
|Audio
|Stereo 2W Speakers with Dolby Atmos
Dual Studio Mics
|Cameras
|1440p Quad HD Surface Studio front-facing camera
10.5MP rear-facing camera
|Security
|Windows Hello face authentication
Pluton TPM 2.0 security chip
|Dimensions
|287 x 208 x 9.3mm
11.3″ x 8.2″ X 0.37″
|Weight
|895 grams
1.97 pounds
|Starting Price
|$1000
|$1500