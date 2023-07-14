If you run into problems that you cannot easily fix on a computer running Windows 11, there’s a not-quite-nuclear option built into the operating system that lets you “Reset this PC” by reinstalling Windows. But doing that will remove all of your personal apps and settings (and files if you choose the “remove everything” option).

Now Microsoft is rolling out a test of a new System Recovery tool that lets you reinstall the operating system without removing any apps, settings, or files.

Microsoft says an early version of a new “Fix Problems using Windows Update” tool is now available in the Settings > System > Recovery menu for members of the Windows Insider Preview program running Canary Channel builds of Windows 11.

If no major problems are found, the feature could eventually roll out to Dev, Beta, and then stable channels.

The ability to reinstall Windows without the need to reinstall all of your apps and reconfigure your settings and preferences could be a huge time saver. I have to imagine that it won’t necessarily resolve every problem you could encounter with a PC. But it could help with problems related to accidentally deleted system files, registry changes, or some other issues.

Of course, like the existing “Reset this PC” options, the new tool will only work if you can successfully boot into Windows 11 in the first place. More serious problems might require a clean install using Windows installation media.

via Tom’s Hardware

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.