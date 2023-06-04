Microsoft’s Cortana app was supposed to be the company’s answer to Siri or Google Assistant, and then some. But to me it’s always just been that annoyingly loud voice you hear that offers to help you through the setup process of a new PC until you silence it.

Soon that voice will go silent for good. After shutting down its Cortana apps for iOS and Android a few years ago, Microsoft now says it will end support for Cortana as standalone Windows app later this year.

Cortana isn’t entirely dead just yet: Microsoft says its assistant software will still be available in some Windows applications including Outlook Mobile, Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams rooms. But the future for Cortana doesn’t look bright.

Instead, Microsoft is making big bets on new generative AI features, through its partnership with OpenAI (the company behind Dall-E and ChatGPT). Microsoft notes that some Cortana alternatives are already available to Windows users, including:

Voice access in Windows 11 allows you to control your PC with your voice.

allows you to control your PC with your voice. Bing’s new AI-powered experience lets you ask questions using natural language and get responses… which are sometimes even accurate.

lets you ask questions using natural language and get responses… which are sometimes even accurate. Microsoft 365 Copilot is an AI-based tool for creating, editing, and sharing content incorporating data from your Microsoft apps and services including calendar appointments, documents, and email messages.

is an AI-based tool for creating, editing, and sharing content incorporating data from your Microsoft apps and services including calendar appointments, documents, and email messages. A preview of Windows Copilot will be available this month, and in a lot of ways it sounds like a next-gen Cortana, allowing you to ask questions, adjust Windows settings, and more… but it can also do things like summarize contents of a web site or other content on your screen.

via xda-developers

