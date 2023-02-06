Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

It’s been half a year since Micron unveiled the world’s first 1.5 TB microSDXC cards and there’s still not widely available for purchase yet. But TechRadar recently noticed that they’re starting to show up at a handful of wholesale retail sites.

That means you could theoretically order one now… but it’ll be very expensive and might not ship for months. Now that wholesalers are taking orders though, it’s just a matter of time before they start to show up at consumer-oriented retail shops.

Micron’s i400 microSDXC card uses 176-layer 3D NAND storage technology to pack as much as 1.5TB of storage capacity onto a card that’s about the size of a fingernail.

But there’s a high price for early adopters. Some wholesalers are charging over $600 for a single card. Newark is offering the best price so far: you can pick up a single card for $421 or save when you buy in bulk (the per-unit price for 25 or more cards is $384).

Eventually we could see prices for 1.5 TB or higher capacity cards fall. The first 1 TB microSD cards sold for around $400 and up when they launched in 2019. These days you can pick up a Silicon Power 1 TB card for as little as $80, a SanDisk Ultra 1 TB card for $108, or a SanDisk Extreme for $121.

Right now you might be better off picking up a couple of those cards if you need more than 1 TB of portable, removable storage though. Micron is the only company to launch a 1.5 TB microSDXC card to date and it’s not yet widely available. So it’s likely to remain expensive at least until it’s available in large quantities and/or Micron starts to face some competition in this space.