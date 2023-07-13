With the exception of mini-laptops like the GPD Win Max, the largest screens we’ve seen so far on handheld gaming PCs have been the 8.4 inch displays used for some ONEXPLAYER models and the upcoming AYA Neo Kun.

But there may be a new model with a 10.1 inch display and an unusual-looking design on the way. A company called Meteorish has begun showing pictures and specs for an upcoming handheld with a big screen, plenty of horsepower and… an aesthetic that makes it look more like a Fisher Price toy than a device for hardcore gamers.

And honestly, it’s the unusual controller layout and color scheme that makes me think the Meteorish TJD T10 might actually be a real thing. Because while the company has only shared rendered images rather than real-world photos or videos so far, I can’t imagine why they’d bother mocking up something that looks so much like a toy if the company hadn’t already settled on that design.

I suppose there was no getting around the fact that the controllers are shorter than the screen, as it would be hard to reach the shoulder triggers otherwise. But the rendered images are a little too glossy, and the color schemes range from a rather simplistic white with blue and red accents to a rather odd-looking black with purple, yellow, red and green or yellow with purple and red.

Or maybe this is like scammers who intentionally insert spelling and grammar mistakes into their email messages in an attempt to weed out the less gullible marks. For what it’s worth, there are a few of those on Meteorish website (for example the handheld is said to have a “High-Speed TF Card Slo.”

Anyway, if we take the Meteorish website at face value, the company is promising a Windows 11-handheld with:

10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display

AMD Ryzen 5 7640U or Ryzen 7 7840U processor options (with up to 35W TDP)

16GB, 32GB, and 64GB LPDDR5x memory options

M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 storage with 512GB to 4TB SSD options

60 Wh battery

100W charging

Hall sensing joysticks

Hall trigger shoulder buttons

Dual gyroscopic sensors

2 x USB4 Type-C / 40 Gbps ports

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x microSD card reader

Stereo 2W speakers

WiFi 6E & Bluetooth 5.2

Fingerprint sensor in power button

343 x 155 x 20mm (13.5″ x 6.1″ x 0.8″)

890 grams (2 pounds)

Pricing and availability haven’t been revealed yet, but Meteorish is running a survey to ask what people would expect the prices to be. The cheapest options mentioned in the survey range from $599 to $1,099 depending on the configuration, while the most expensive range from $899 to $1,499.

The survey also suggests that the company plans to launch the TJD T10 through a crowdfunding campaign, and is soliciting advice on whether to use Indiegogo or Kickstarter.

At this point I’m still not entirely sure if this thing is a real product that’s undergone any sort of development or just a bunch of pictures. But hopefully that will become more clear closer to launch (if that day ever comes).

For now you can keep an eye on the project by joining the TJD T10 Club on Facebook or keeping an eye on the Meteorish website.

