The new Mele QuieterHD3 is a compact desktop computer that measures 7.8″ x 5.8″ x 1.7″ and features a fanless design. Powered by an Intel Celeron N5105 processor.

While the computer is subsantially larger than other members of the Mele Quieter family (which are typically pocket-sized computers), the new model is more powerful and more versatile. It has 16GB of RAM, 512GB of eMMC storage, support for two additional storage devices thanks to an M.2 2280 slot for a PCIe NVMe SSD and a bay for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD, and plenty of ports.

In fact, while Mele is slapping the Quieter name on this new computer, it’s actually more of a Mele PCG35 HD3Q with an alternate case design. The two computers are the same size and have similar ports, but the PCG35 has a somewhat more industrial look (although both have plastic cases, so it’s likely there won’t be too much of a difference in actual heat dissipation performance).

Ports on the new Mele QuieterHD3 include:

2 x HDMI

1 x VGA

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

The computer is powered by Intel’s 10-watt, 4-core, 4-thread Celeron N5105 processor based on Jasper Lake Architecture and featuring Intel UHD graphics. That should be good enough to drive up to three displays (two [email protected] Hz screens via the HDMI ports and one 1080p display thanks to the VGA port).

Other features include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, support for wake on LAN, an unlocked BIOS for fine tuning the system settings, and a VSA mount that allows you to attach the 1.2 pound desktop PC to the back of a display or affix it to a wall or other surface.

The Mele QuieterHD3 is out of stock at Amazon, but FanlessTech reports it will sell for around $310. The Mele PCG35HD, meanwhile, currently sells for $238 and up (with the starting price covering a model with 8GB of Ram and 128GB of storage.