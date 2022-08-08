Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Mele Quieter3C is a tiny desktop computer with a 10-watt Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core processor, and a fanless design. Measuring just 5.2″ x 3.2″ x 0.7″, it’s small enough to slide into your pocket or attach to the back of a display. But thanks to its Intel UHD integrated graphics and three display outputs, it can drive up to three 4K displays.

While the Mele Quieter3C has a list price of $270, you can pick one up from Amazon for $230 when you clip the on-page coupon.

The Quieter3C is very similar to the Mele Quieter3Q that launched earlier this year (and which is still available for $10 less), but the Q model has two HDMI ports for displays, while the new C version has one HDMI port, one Mini DisplayPort, and one USB Type-C port with DisplayPort functionality.

Here’s a comparison of the ports for each model:

Mele Queiter3C Mele Quieter3Q 1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Mini DisplayPort

1 x USB Type-C (w/DisplayPort)

1 x USB Type-C (12V/2A power input only)

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

3 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x microSD card reader 2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB Type-C (12V/2A power input only)

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x microSD card reader

Both models support WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity and both feature 8GB of LPDDR4 memory and at least 128GB of eMMC storage, although there’s also an M.2 2280 slot that can be used to add PCIe NVMe solid state storage. Make sure to check the product description before buying an SSD though, as SATA SSDs are not supported and some NVMe SSDs may also fail to work properly.

Keep in mind that the Mele Quieter line of mini PCs are passively cooled, which means they have no moving parts and should run silently. But with a compact plastic body rather than a metal case designed for passive heat dissipation, don’t be surprised if the Celeron N5105 processor throttles from time to time in order to prevent overheating.

