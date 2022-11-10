MediaTek has introduced two new chips designed to bring new capabilities to low-cost Chromebooks. Among other things, the new MediaTek Kompanio 520 and 528 processors bring CPU and graphics upgrades, battery life improvements, and support for higher-resolution displays, when compared with the previous-gen Kompanio 500.

The company says the first Chromebooks featuring the new processors should hit the streets in the first quarter of 2023.

According to MediaTek, the new chips bring an “upgraded dual-core graphics engine,” support for H.265 video encoding as well as decoding, support for higher-resolution displays as well as external monitors, and efficiency improvements for longer battery life.

As far as I can tell, the Kompanio 520 and 528 are very similar – the only difference MediaTek calls out in its press release is that the high-performance CPU cores on the 528 have a slightly higher top speed.

But the company hasn’t revealed full details yet, so we don’t know what kind of efficiency cores are used. I’ve rounded up all the data I could find to make a comparison table:

Kompanio 528Kompanio 520Kompanio 500 (MT8183)
CPU2 x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2.2 GHz
6 x Efficiency cores		2 x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2 GHz
6 x Efficiency cores		4 x ARM Cortex-A73 cores @ 2 GHz
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 cores @ 2 GHz
GPUMali-G52 MC2 2EEMali-G72 @ 800 MHz
DisplayUp to 2560 x 1200 @ 60 Hz
Up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz external display		Up to 2400 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
RAMLPDDR4x-3733LPDDR3
LPDDR4x
StorageeMMC 5.1?
Audio & videoHiFi 5 DSP
VP9 decoding
H.265 encoding & decoding		H.264 encoding & decoding
H.265 encoding
Cameras32MP
1080p @ 30 fps video capture		16 + 16MP
32MP
1080p @ 30 fps video capture

