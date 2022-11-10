MediaTek has introduced two new chips designed to bring new capabilities to low-cost Chromebooks. Among other things, the new MediaTek Kompanio 520 and 528 processors bring CPU and graphics upgrades, battery life improvements, and support for higher-resolution displays, when compared with the previous-gen Kompanio 500.

The company says the first Chromebooks featuring the new processors should hit the streets in the first quarter of 2023.

According to MediaTek, the new chips bring an “upgraded dual-core graphics engine,” support for H.265 video encoding as well as decoding, support for higher-resolution displays as well as external monitors, and efficiency improvements for longer battery life.

As far as I can tell, the Kompanio 520 and 528 are very similar – the only difference MediaTek calls out in its press release is that the high-performance CPU cores on the 528 have a slightly higher top speed.

But the company hasn’t revealed full details yet, so we don’t know what kind of efficiency cores are used. I’ve rounded up all the data I could find to make a comparison table:

Kompanio 528 Kompanio 520 Kompanio 500 (MT8183) CPU 2 x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2.2 GHz

6 x Efficiency cores 2 x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2 GHz

6 x Efficiency cores 4 x ARM Cortex-A73 cores @ 2 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 cores @ 2 GHz GPU Mali-G52 MC2 2EE Mali-G72 @ 800 MHz Display Up to 2560 x 1200 @ 60 Hz

Up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz external display Up to 2400 x 1080 @ 60 Hz RAM LPDDR4x-3733 LPDDR3

LPDDR4x Storage eMMC 5.1 ? Audio & video HiFi 5 DSP

VP9 decoding

H.265 encoding & decoding H.264 encoding & decoding

H.265 encoding Cameras 32MP

1080p @ 30 fps video capture 16 + 16MP

32MP

1080p @ 30 fps video capture