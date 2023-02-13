MediaTek’s Helio G series processors tend to be aimed at mid-range phones optimized for mobile gaming. The new MediaTek Helio G36 is a little different, in that it’s designed to bring gaming-class features to even cheaper phones.

Among other things, the chip supports displays with 90 Hz refresh rates and features MediaTek’s technology for balancing CPU, graphics and memory resources to optimize performance during gameplay. But the Helio G36 is still very clearly aimed at budget phones rather than flagships.

The processor features 8 ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at up to 2.2 GHz. In other processors these would be the energy-efficient “LITTLE” cores in a big.LITTLE configuration. But in this chip, there are no high-performance CPU cores.

MediaTek equips the 12nm processor with a 680 MHz Imagination PowerVR GE8320 GPU and says the Helio G36 supports:

Up to 8GB of LPDDR3-933 or LPDDR4X-1600 RAM

eMMC 5.1 storage

Up to a 2400 x 1080 px display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate

Up to 1080p/30 fps video encoding and playback

Up to a 50MP (15 fps) camera (or 25MP @ 30 fps or 2x 13MP cameras @ 30 fps)

Up to 4G LTE Cat 7 DL / Cat 13 UL connectivity

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

This isn’t the first time MediaTek has launched a Helio G30-series processor for “entry gaming smartphones.” The Helio G36 is actually quite similar to last year’s Helio G37, but in case the name wasn’t a giveaway, the new model is slightly less powerful – last year’s version supports CPU speeds up to 2.3 GHz.

via GSM Arena