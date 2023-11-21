Just a few weeks after launching the new Dimensity 9300 processor for flagship smartphones, MediaTek is unveiling a cheaper model for “premium,” phones.

The new Dimensity 8300 may not deliver the same level of performance as the company’s most powerful chip, but the company is promising big gains in performance and efficiency over last year’s Dimensity 8200 processor. The first phones with the new chip should begin shipping before the end of the year.

While last year’s chip featured four ARM Cortex-A78 “big” CPU cores and four Cortex-A55 “LITTLE” cores, the Dimensity 8300 uses newer Cortex-A715 and Cortex-A510 cores which support higher clock speeds and efficiency improvements.

The company also upgraded the graphics from a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU to a Mali-G615 GPU. And there’s also a new APU 780 AI processor built into the chipset, based on the same architecture as the AI processor in the Dimensity 9300.

All told, MediaTek is promising:

20% faster CPU performance and 30% improvement in CPU power efficiency

60% better GPU performance and 55% improvement in GPU power efficiency

330% better AI performance (2X improvement in INT and FP16 computation)

The new chip also brings support for faster memory and storage, higher screen refresh rates and (slightly) faster 5G download speeds:

Dimensity 8300 Dimensity 8200 CPU 1x Cortex-A715 @ 3.35 GHz

3x Cortex-A715 @ 3.0 GHz

4x Cortex-A510 @ 2.2 GHz 1x Cortex-A78 @ 3.1 GHz

3x Cortex-A78 @ 3.0 GHz

4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz GPU Mali-G615 (60% faster than 8200) Mali-G610 MC6 AI processor MediaTek APU 780 MediaTek APU 580 RAM LPDDR5X-8533 LPDDR5-6400 Storage UFS 4.0 with MCQ UFS 3.1 Display FHD+ @ 180Hz, WQHD+ @ 120Hz FHD+ @ 168 Hz, WQHD+ @ 120 Hz Camera Up to 320 MP

4K @ 60 fps (HDR10+) 5G 5.17 Gbps downlink 4.7 Gbps downlink Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.4 5.3

press release

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.