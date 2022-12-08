The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor is a 4nm chip that has a bunch of features that would have put it in flagship-class category not long ago. It’s fastest CPU core can hit speeds up to 3.1 GHz. It’s GPU features support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The chip supports capturing images up to 320 megapixels and display refresh rates as high as 180 Hz.

But MediaTek is positioning the Dimensity 8200 as a processor for “premium” phones rather than flagships, because it uses some slightly older technology than the company’s higher-priced, higher-performance Dimensity 9200.

The upshot is that one of the first phones to feature the new processor will have a starting price of just 2,099 CNY (about $300), which is pretty impressive for a phone with an FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED display, a pretty speedy processor, and at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

But a side-by-side comparison makes it clear that the Dimensity 8200 is a second-class citizen in MediaTek’s current lineup:

Dimensity 8200Dimensity 9200
CPU1 x ARM Cortex-A78 core @ 3.1 GHz
3 x ARM Cortex-A78 cores @ 3 GHz
4 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz		1 x ARM Cortex-X3 core @ 3.05 GHz
3 x ARM Cortex-A715 cores @ 2.85 GHz
4 x ARM Cortex-A510 cores @ 1.8 GHz
GPUARM Mali-G610 MC6ARM Immortalis-G715
MemoryLPDDR5
Up to 6400 Mbps		LPDDR5x
Up to 8533 Mbps
StorageUFS 3.1UFS 4 + MCW
Max camera sensorSingle camera: 320MP
Multi camera: 32 + 32 + 32MP		Single camera: 320MP
Multi-camera: ?
Max video capture3840 x 2160 @ 60 fps7690 x 4320 @ 30 fps
3840 x 2160 @ 60 fps
Max display refresh rateFHD+ @ 180 Hz
WQHD+ @ 120 Hz		FHD+ @ 240 Hz
WQHD @ 144 Hz
AIMediaTek APU 580MediaTek APU 690
WirelessWiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
5G (4.7 Gbps peak download speed)		WiFi 7
Bluetooth 5.3
5G (7 Gbps peak download speed)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thYcghEC5Q4

via press release and MediaTek

