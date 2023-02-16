MediaTek’s new Dimensity 7200 processor is a 4nm chip that features two ARM Cortex-A715 CPU cores, six Cortes-A510 cores, Mali-G610 MC4 graphics, a 5th-gen MediaTek AI processing unit, and support for 5G download speeds up to 4.7 Gbps.

It’s the first Dimensity 7000-series chip from MediaTek, and it’s positioned as a mid-range alternative to higher-performance processors in the Dimensity 8000 and 9000 series.

The Dimensity 7200 won’t offer the same level of CPU and graphics performance or wireless data throughput that you’d get from a flagship processor like the Dimensity 9200. But MediaTek says the new chip delivers support for WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth LE Audio, dual-SIM support for 5G networks, and support for FHD+ 144 Hz displays.

The chip also supports cameras that can:

Capture photos at resolutions up to 200MP

Shoot 4K HDR video

Capture FHD video from two cameras simultaneously

Apply real-time effects to portrait photos

MediaTek says the processor can be used in smartphones and other devices with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR4x or LPDDR5 memory with support for speeds up to 6400 Mbps.

The first devices powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processors should launch in the first quarter of 2023 (which means we should see announcements by the end of March).

