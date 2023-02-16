MediaTek’s new Dimensity 7200 processor is a 4nm chip that features two ARM Cortex-A715 CPU cores, six Cortes-A510 cores, Mali-G610 MC4 graphics, a 5th-gen MediaTek AI processing unit, and support for 5G download speeds up to 4.7 Gbps.

It’s the first Dimensity 7000-series chip from MediaTek, and it’s positioned as a mid-range alternative to higher-performance processors in the Dimensity 8000 and 9000 series.

The Dimensity 7200 won’t offer the same level of CPU and graphics performance or wireless data throughput that you’d get from a flagship processor like the Dimensity 9200. But MediaTek says the new chip delivers support for WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth LE Audio, dual-SIM support for 5G networks, and support for FHD+ 144 Hz displays.

The chip also supports cameras that can:

  • Capture photos at resolutions up to 200MP
  • Shoot 4K HDR video
  • Capture FHD video from two cameras simultaneously
  • Apply real-time effects to portrait photos

MediaTek says the processor can be used in smartphones and other devices with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR4x or LPDDR5 memory with support for speeds up to 6400 Mbps.

The first devices powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processors should launch in the first quarter of 2023 (which means we should see announcements by the end of March).

press release

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Good to hear that Mediatek 7200 will be available in Midrange phones. However, the competition is too high in the Midrange phone, couldn’t decide which one is best.

    Reply